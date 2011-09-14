Jackson introduces three new JS Series basses

Image 1 of 3 Jackson JS2 Concert Image 2 of 3 Jackson JS3 Concert Image 3 of 3 Jackson JS3V Concert

PRESS RELEASE: Jackson is proud to welcome three new basses to the JS Series; the JS2 Concert Bass, the JS3 Concert Bass, and the JS3V Concert Bass. These sleek-looking tone machines deliver growling sound at an unprecedented value.

See full pictures of all three basses in the image gallery.

The JS2 Concert Bass features an Indian cedro body; bolt-on maple neck with Indian rosewood compound radius fingerboard; 24 jumbo frets; 34-inch scale; Jackson dual humbucking high output pickups for roaring tone; a high mass bridge, and black hardware.

The JS3 Concert Bass features an Indian cedro body; bolt-on maple neck with Indian rosewood, bound fingerboard; 24 jumbo frets; 34-inch scale; three-band active EQ with bass, mid and high boost/cut; Jackson dual humbucking high output pickups; a high mass bridge for unmatched sustain, and black hardware.

The JS series also welcomes Jackson's most affordable five-string bass, the JS3V Concert Bass. This model features an Indian cedro body; bolt-on maple neck with Indian rosewood, bound fingerboard; 24 jumbo frets; 34-inch scale; three-band active EQ with bass, mid and high boost/cut; Jackson dual humbucking high output pickups; a high mass bridge, and black hardware.

The JS2 and JS3 Concert Basses are available in Black, Quicksilver and Transparent Black finishes. The JS3V Concert Bass is available in Black, Quicksilver and Silver Burst finishes.

RRPs: JS2 Concert £250.80, JS3 Concert £298.80, JS3V Concert £334.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Jackson.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter