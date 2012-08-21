Jackson announces two new JS Series Kelly Bird basses

Long-term Jackson endorsee David Ellefson (Megadeth) has teamed up with the US metal guitar firm once again to unveil two new instruments - the JS2 and JS3 Kelly Bird basses.

Both basses are based around the much-loved Kelly guitar shape and aimed at the more affordable end of the market.

Jackson JS2 Kelly Bird IV

Jackson js2 kelly bird iv

The JS2 (pictured here in Matte Black) has a basswood body, maple neck, two Jackson JS Hi-Output humbuckers and Jackson-branded hardware. Controls-wise there are independent volume knobs for each pickup and a single Master Tone pot. Also available in Burnt Cherry Sunburst, the JS2 has an MSRP of £334.80.

Jackson JS3 Kelly Bird IV

Jackson js3 kelly bird iv

Sister model the JS3 (pictured here in Trans Blue) features the same specifications as it's slightly more affordable sibling, but adds a three-band EQ and offers Trans Black and Trans Blue finish options, with an MSRP of £382.80.

Both basses should be available immediately. Head to Jackson Guitars for more information.