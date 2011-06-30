Hartke presents David Ellefson and Frank Bello

PRESS RELEASE: David Ellefson of Megadeth and Frank Bello of Anthrax, two of thrash metal's most legendary bassists, talk about their tone, bass and why they play Hartke, in an exclusive clinic at Digital Village in Romford at 7:30pm on 7July.

On the night every attendee will been entered into a prize draw to win a Hartke HyDrive 5410C Bass Combo Worth £829!

This event is happening for one night only - The night before the 'Big Four' rock the main stage at Sonisphere 2011.

The Ellefson & Bello Bass Clinic Details are:

Date: Thursday, 7 July 2011

Time: 7:30pm

Venue: DV Live Zone, DV East London

Chesham House, Chesham Close, Romford, Essex, RM7 7PJ

Admission: £10

For any further information, call +44(0)1708 771991 or email events@digitalvillage.co.uk.

