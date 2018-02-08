Bare Knuckle unveils more affordable Boot Camp guitar pickup line

Bare Knuckle has been at the forefront of boutique pickups since its inception back in 2003, and now the Cornish tonehounds have launched a more affordable line, the Boot Camp series.

Described as a “stripped-back, no-nonsense” line-up, the pickups are available from BKP dealers, with three output ranges on offer:

Old Guard, featuring Alnico II magnets for classic blues, rock and country

True Grit, featuring Alnico V magnets for hard rock, grunge and old-school metal

Brute Force, featuring ceramic humbuckers and Alnico V single coils for prog-metal, thrash and extreme metal

Humbuckers, Strat and Tele-style single coils, and P-90 options are available, with prices ranging from £47 up to £107 for individual pickups.

Head over to Bare Knuckle Boot Camp for more info.