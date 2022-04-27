Avid refreshes its Pro Tools line-up, adding a $10/month Artist plan, a drum machine and a new synth

Avid has unveiled a new subscription pricing structure for its Pro Tools DAW, with a new offering aimed specifically at artists who are just starting out.

This subscription tier - known, appropriately enough, as Pro Tools Artist - costs $10 a month or $99 a year, and promises “everything needed to make beats, write, record, and mix studio-quality music”. You get not only the DAW but also thousands of loops and more than 100 plugins.

On the downside, you can only use 32 audio tracks, 32 instrument tracks and 64 MIDI tracks, though this may be enough for many people.

The next step up, Pro Tools Studio, is significantly more expensive - $40 a month or $299 a year. This enables you to record more tracks and offers surround and Dolby Atmos support, while more advanced automation features are included, too. Current Pro Tools subscribers and perpetual licence customers with active plans will automatically transition to Pro Tools Studio.

Finally, at the top end, there’s Pro Tools Flex, a $100 a month/$999 a year tier for professionals. This unlocks an enhanced version of Pro Tools Ultimate and provides additional content and third-party software.

Active Pro Tools Ultimate subscribers will receive the full Pro Tools Flex subscription bundle, while Pro Tools Ultimate perpetual licence customers with active plans will receive the Pro Tools Ultimate software enhancements.

All three subscription plans include Avid’s two new Pro Tools virtual instruments: GrooveCell and SynthCell. GrooveCell is a drum machine and sequencer for easy beat creation, while SynthCell is a similarly simple polyphonic synth.

All Pro Tools subscribers will also have access to SoundFlow, a workflow automation platform.