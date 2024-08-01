Another delay pedal? But EarthQuaker Devices' Silos takes a best-of approach that has us very interested

EarthQuaker Devices' Jamie Stillman is a man who has an exceptional gear collection (just see the video at the bottom for evidence), quite aside from his design prowess that came from emerging himself in a history of sounds and thinking about what he could add and help evolve. But his approach to a new delay pedal is refreshing straightforward – leaning into being a classic and simple tool for players in any environment.

Stillman looked at his favourite delay units and sought to combine digital, analog and tape algorithms in one compact pedal, with six presets and tap-tempo maximising the usability for players. The designer himself has recorded the demo below to showcase the different modes and we appreciate just how straightforward the control layout is – no double-duty modes here folks.

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

"The Digital mode offers bright repeats that decay nicely while staying strong as it degrades and diminishes in high end," says EarthQuaker. "The shorter settings are where you can get the real deal stutter staccato sound. Try setting this around 9 o’clock at the 200-300 millisecond range with the repeat set really high for a supremely stuttery sound."

The Akron, Ohio company described the Analog mode A as more mid-focussed. "The repeats degrade faster and are still dark and murky when it builds up, but without all the low-end throb that can muddy up the signal. This mode rolls off the top end and sounds particularly killer with a clean guitar signal."

A post shared by EarthQuaker Devices (@earthquakerdev) A photo posted by on

Hit it hard and it will degrade quickly or finesse it and let the murk flow

Mode T is the Tape Delay – happy to get murky and dark. "It builds a dark cloud underneath it where you’ll get one or two sets of repeats that are discernable, but after that, you’re in some atmospheric terrain," says EarthQuaker. "Reminiscent of an oil can delay, it pairs beautifully with distortion and is highly responsive to your attack. Hit it hard and it will degrade quickly or finesse it and let the murk flow."

Let the murk flow has a real Emperor Palpatine vibe to it… anyway, with three distinct modes, each with up to one second of delay time and the option to integrate an expression pedal too, the proposition is very clear here and we like that. For $179 / £155 there's no reason this can't be many players' do-it-all delay without taking up too much space on their pedalboards.

Find out more at EarthQuaker Devices

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors