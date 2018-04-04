Andy Summers' career in gear: "It’s all mythology: sometimes old guitars are great but not always"

As we get ready to discuss his career in gear, Andy Summers is at his home in LA, preparing for the world tour for new solo album Triboluminescence.

Along with his latest recordings, the multi-Grammy winner will also be performing material from his extensive career against the photography work documented in this year’s book The Bones Of Chuang Tzu - and tells MusicRadar this is something he wishes he got round to earlier on in life…

“After all these years of doing it, coming up close to 50 exhibitions and numerous books, I realised I could project my photography to my music like a movie,” reveals the guitarist, who shot to fame in 1978 with The Police’s ground-breaking debut Outlandos d'Amour.

“It’s an old idea that goes back to the 1920s, going to the cinema and there being an organist playing to all the silent pictures. It’s an old idea brought into modern times.

“Of course, we do it now with a laptop, modern cameras, amazing guitar sounds and the rest of it. It’s not like a guitar through a crappy amp; it’s very beautiful-sounding and the photography is exotic.

“On top of that, I’ll read some stories I’ve written that go with this and take questions from the audience. There was some talk of bringing it to London, though I want to get my feet wet first. It’s the first time I’ve gone out completely solo like this. Let’s see how it goes!”

Creative thinking

Last year’s Triboluminescence saw Summers continue refining his creative methods and moving away from the more traditional jazz he’s been making since the heyday of The Police. It all started with his previous solo effort, 2015’s Metal Dog, which was a collection of music originally made for a dance project in New York – an experiment that could still come into fruition, the guitarist reveals.

“These all started from a sonic place that was intentional. I wanted to bend to the more experimental and cutting-edge approach, so for Metal Dog I began thinking on different lines, like imagining dancers on stage, and then making music to fit that situation.

“It just so happened I was influenced by exotic sounds, like Balinese and South East Asian music rather than straight-up jazz or instrumental rock… like replacing the piano in a jazz quartet with harmonic loops to create an otherworldly atmosphere.

“I got so far into it, creating from this different sonic palette and hooking up pedals to see what I could create, rather than going in with a written composition. It’s pure creativity, from the start. There’s nothing but a blank slate and what’s in my head. A strange, fresh sound would be the starting point and we’d develop it from there…”

There will never be a replacement for talent or musicality. Pedals will give you sounds but they won’t make the music for you

And that’s exactly where the importance of being able to develop comes into play, believes Summers, stressing it’s the intellectual decision-making that truly makes the musician. Those that rely on pedals or any equipment beyond the basics often struggle with the art of songcrafting.

“Just like anything else, you need to have compositional ability to turn these sounds into anything worthwhile,” reasons Summers.

“Those that don’t understand the creative process think it’s just a straight run; you just knock it out according to a formula. Well, that’s not it at all. It’s actually fucked up and completely uncertain. You just stumble forward and eventually see the light in the dark once you’re able to grasp what is coming at you.

“That’s where the brain comes in: you make choices and slowly you start building something. It’s a combination of physicality - as in your actual playing ability - and then your intellectual capacity, where you need to be discerning about what you put in and what you reject. There will never be a replacement for talent or musicality. Pedals will give you sounds but they won’t make the music for you. There’s just no substitute for that…”

Here, the legendary guitarist talks us through his career in gear…

Andy Summers performs at the Regent Theater, Los Angeles on 14 April and the Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco on 19 April. Tickets are available now.