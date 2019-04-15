More

Analog delay fans, rejoice: MXR has made a Carbon Copy Mini

By (, )

New Jim Dunlop pedal surfaces, complete with bright switch

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

When it comes to analog delay, MXR’s Carbon Copy is an industry standard - hence its appearance on our round-up of the best delay pedals - and now Jim Dunlop has answered the prayers of guitarists everywhere by issuing a mini version.

The Carbon Copy Mini looks to include everything guitar players loved about the original, with the same complement of mix, regen and delay controls, plus a mod switch.

MXR has gone one further with the Mini, however, adding a bright switch to the side of the unit, to dial in the tones from the Carbon Copy Bright.

There’s no further info on this one yet - including the all-important price - but given its appearance on Jim Dunlop’s official website, we’d wager it won’t be long before the Carbon Copy Mini is released.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info