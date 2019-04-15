Analog delay fans, rejoice: MXR has made a Carbon Copy Mini

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

When it comes to analog delay, MXR’s Carbon Copy is an industry standard - hence its appearance on our round-up of the best delay pedals - and now Jim Dunlop has answered the prayers of guitarists everywhere by issuing a mini version.

The Carbon Copy Mini looks to include everything guitar players loved about the original, with the same complement of mix, regen and delay controls, plus a mod switch.

MXR has gone one further with the Mini, however, adding a bright switch to the side of the unit, to dial in the tones from the Carbon Copy Bright.

There’s no further info on this one yet - including the all-important price - but given its appearance on Jim Dunlop’s official website, we’d wager it won’t be long before the Carbon Copy Mini is released.