Allen Hinds talks teaching, technique and Jeff Buckley jazz jams

Imagine a player with the taste of Robben Ford, the fearless melodicism of Jeff Beck and the joyous musicality of Derek Trucks. In case you aren’t already hip to his work, that player is Allen Hinds.

We caught up with the stellar Los Angeles guitarist to talk about everything from the genius of his friend, the late Jeff Buckley, to the ultimate overdrive tone…

There are only a few electric guitarists with the imagination, taste and judicious chops to sustain a listener’s attention across a whole album of instrumental guitar music. Think of players such as Jeff Beck, Mike Landau and Scott Henderson and you enter a world in which pure tone and melody are handled with taste and deft virtuosity.

A formidable slide player, it’s Hinds’ Southern roots that come most strongly to the fore on the new platter

Allen Hinds is one of that select group of players - and if you haven’t heard his playing before, then now is a good time to acquaint yourself with it, as he has a new album out, Fly South, which brims with shimmering melodies that flourish into the kind of effortlessly expressive licks most of us can only wish for.

He’s also a formidable slide player and, indeed, it’s Hinds’ Southern roots that come most strongly to the fore on the new platter. We joined Allen to discover why a Silvertone amp turned up loud in a high school auditorium many years ago inspired his new album’s Louisiana-bound guitar work…

You have a very fluid legato technique, without sounding like a typical rock shredder. How did you develop that?

“I am sure a lot of that came from a combination of things: the strange way I hold a pick, improvements in gear, being attracted to great sax players - at one time I transcribed a lot of Brecker, Cannonball Adderley and others as well as trying to figure out what Holdsworth was doing.”

The roots rock/blues aspect seems to ground you. What Southern rock guitarists and bands inspired you most?

I had older brothers and sisters and so I heard Freddie King, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles before I had even picked up a guitar

“When I was a kid, I had older brothers and sisters and so I heard Freddie King, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles early - way before I had even picked up a guitar. But living in the South, I loved the early Allman Brothers, although I never quite got into the bands that followed them: something about Lynyrd Skynrd and Marshall Tucker didn’t stick. But Duane was a huge influence.

“I also loved Little Feat - one of the greatest bands ever. Although they were not from the South, they were heavily influenced by that sound and did a lot of New Orleans grooves, which I love. And all that was mixed with British rock, too: Jeff Beck, Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton, The Beatles. I always found that I gravitated towards songwriters.”