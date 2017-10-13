Air Music Technology’s Loom II is here to “push the boundaries of additive synthesis”

Air Music Technology has announced a second version of Loom, its modular additive synth.

Promising to push the boundaries of additive synthesis, this is designed for creating “rich, swirling and captivating sounds”. There are 34 editable modules, and you can morph between user-defined variations with the Morph Pad, adding motion and momentum.

Loom II to comes with a total of 350 presets. 500 of them are new, and 350 are ‘remastered’ patches from the first version.

Find out more on the Air Music Technology website. Loom II is available for PC and Mac for the introductory price of $100, while owners of the first Loom can upgrade for $50. You can also download a demo.