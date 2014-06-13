Six of the best: small-bodied acoustics
Gretsch Roots Collection G9500 Jim Dandy
This incredibly cheap, small- bodied, Indonesian-made agathis acoustic pays homage to the Rex- branded guitars of the 1920s and 30s, and has a cool vintage vibe.
We said: “The well-built Jim Dandy injects some much- needed fun and character into the typically bland entry-level acoustic guitar market”
Read full Gretsch Roots Collection G9500 Jim Dandy review
4 out of 5
For more information visit the official Gretsch website.
Faith Naked Mercury Parlour
Also made in Indonesia, this all- solid wood, 12-fret-join parlour model is a sweet-sounding and articulate dinky option for fingerpickers and on-the-move singer-songwriters.
We said: “If you pick more than you strum, you need a parlour. The choice is wide, but add this to your list – it’s impressive on all levels”
Read full Faith Naked Mercury Parlour review
4.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official Faith Guitaris website.
Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
This Mexican-made signature model is a distinctive-looking and surprisingly loud travel-size guitar that’s stage-ready, with a delicate sweetness for fingerpicked playing.
We said: “The perfect guitar to bring out the inner troubadour in all of us. Superb on all counts”
Read full Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran review.
4.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official Martin website.
Taylor GS Mini Mahogany
This mahogany-topped follow-up to the original spruce-topped Mini supports an optional ES-Go pickup for an extra £75. The Mini is one of the best of the pint-sized breed, with sound approaching the quality and depth of a parlour- sized guitar.
We said: “A superbly engineered mini-acoustic, with a Taylor-made soundhole pickup option”
4.5 out of 5
Read full Taylor GS Mini Mahogany review
For more information visit the official Taylor website.
Vintage Viator
This travel-sized acoustic is part of Vintage’s Paul Brett series, and adds a touch of old-world appeal. Its tone is prominent and midrange-focused, particularly when tuned higher than regular standard tuning – there’s even an air of Django when using a pick.
We said: “An endearing travel guitar, offering a completely different vibe from the big American-name options”
Read full Vintage Viator review
3.5 out of 5
For more information visit the official JHS website.
Sigma TM-12E
Perhaps inspired by the success of Ed Sheeran’s mini Martin, Sigma released the Sitka spruce TM-12E and mahogany-topped TM-15. Both are well-built, classic-looking mini guitars, with bright, bass-light voices.
We said: “Serious fun, but with a credible sound, a mini Sigma belongs in anyone’s collection”
For more information visit the official Sigma website.