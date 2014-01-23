NAMM 2014: Gretsch introduces 2014 acoustic models

The G5022CWFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo 12-string - a thing of beauty

NAMM 2014: Gretsch has rolled out its 2014 Rancher models, and they're a pretty handsome bunch.

We're particularly enamoured with the G5022CWFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo 12-string, because, well, look at it.

Read more: Gretsch G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body 2019

Click through our gallery for full specs and pictures.

For more information visit the official Gretsch website.