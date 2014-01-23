NAMM 2014: Gretsch introduces 2014 acoustic models
NAMM 2014: Gretsch introduces 2014 acoustic models
NAMM 2014: Gretsch has rolled out its 2014 Rancher models, and they're a pretty handsome bunch.
We're particularly enamoured with the G5022CWFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo 12-string, because, well, look at it.
Read more: Gretsch G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body 2019
Click through our gallery for full specs and pictures.
For more information visit the official Gretsch website.
G5022CWFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo
G5022CWFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo press release
The G5022CWFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo gives players full-on Gretsch Falcon style, sparkling gilded appointments and onboard electronics for peerless amplified tone. Its jumbo cutaway body is finished in gloss white with dazzling gold-sparkle binding on the top, back, sound hole, fingerboard and headstock.
Other premium features include a solid spruce top with scalloped “X” bracing and classic Rancher triangular sound hole, maple sides and arched back, mahogany neck, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ “thumbnail” inlays, “V”-shaped headstock with vertical winged “Gretsch” sparkle logo, compensated bridge with rosewood base, deluxe tuners, gold-plated hardware, and Fishman® electronics. Also available with 12 strings as the G5022CWFE-12 Rancher Falcon Jumbo model.
G5031FT Rancher
G5031FT Rancher press release
The G5031FT Rancher dreadnought guitar is one of the more distinctive Rancher models, with a beautiful Sunburst gloss finish and a sweet iso-chamber mounted Fideli’Tron™ pickup for great amplified tone and performance.
Other features include a bound solid spruce top with scalloped “X” bracing and the classic Rancher triangular sound hole (with binding), mahogany sides and bound arched back, mahogany neck, 16-fret rosewood fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ “thumbnail” inlays, volume control, compensated bridge saddle with rosewood base, deluxe tuners, and gold-plated hardware.
G5034TFT Rancher
G5034TFT Rancher press release
The G5034TFT Rancher is perhaps one of the most distinctive Rancher models ever created, with a beautiful Savannah Sunset gloss finish, a sweet iso-chamber mounted Fideli’Tron™ pickup for great amplified tone and performance, and even a Bigsby® B70G tailpiece with a “wire” trem arm.
Other premium features include an arched maple top and back with binding, maple sides, classic Rancher triangular sound hole with binding, mahogany neck, 16-fret rosewood fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ “thumbnail” inlays, volume control, “rocking bar” bridge with rosewood base, deluxe tuners, and gold-plated hardware.
G5024E Rancher
G5024E Rancher press release
Gretsch’s G5024E Rancher dreadnought is an eminently affordable model with a beautiful Sunburst gloss finish, fine construction and appointments, and onboard electronics for peerless amplified tone.
Premium features include a bound solid spruce top with scalloped “X” bracing and the classic Rancher triangular sound hole (with binding), mahogany sides and bound arched back, mahogany neck, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ “thumbnail” inlays, compensated bridge with rosewood base, deluxe tuners, gold-plated hardware, and Fishman® electronics.