Daredevil Pedals Aces combines vintage warmth and modern bite in this hybrid germanium / silicon amplifier pedal

Chicago's very own Daredevil Pedals has announced the brand new Aces Hybrid Amplifier pedal that utilizes some NOS germanium transistors.

Aces features two gain stages, combining the warmth and fuzziness of a classic germanium transistor with the direct bite of a modern silicon transistor.

The unit provides just a single control knob for the output level, but does feature two internal trim pots, although you shouldn't need to touch them as both circuits have been delicately biased to deliver the perfect harmonic response.

Aces will fit in with most pedalboard scenarios either as a boost for solos, an always-on effect or stacked up with other pedals.

(Image credit: Daredevil Pedals)

Daredevil Aces features

Booster effects pedal

Original hybrid circuit with NOS germanium and modern silicon transistors inspired by 1950’s RCA data sheets

Offers warm vintage feel and harmonic sustain with dynamic touch-sensitive response

Great for stacking with other effects and reacts great to volume roll-off

One-knob control interface for easy-to-use gain boost

True bypass switching

All hand-wired in Chicago, IL, USA

Powered by (opt.) 9V battery or (opt.) regular 9V DC PSU (centre -, 2.1 mm, <100 mA current draw)

If you're based in Europe or the UK then it's good news as Daredevil Pedals are now exclusively distributed in the area by the Audio Distribution Group.

Aces is available now for €205 and you can find out more on either ADG (opens in new tab) or Daredevil Pedals (opens in new tab) websites.