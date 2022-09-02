Daredevil Pedals Aces combines vintage warmth and modern bite in this hybrid germanium / silicon amplifier pedal

Chicago's very own Daredevil Pedals has announced the brand new Aces Hybrid Amplifier pedal that utilizes some NOS germanium transistors.
Aces features two gain stages, combining the warmth and fuzziness of a classic germanium transistor with the direct bite of a modern silicon transistor.
The unit provides just a single control knob for the output level, but does feature two internal trim pots, although you shouldn't need to touch them as both circuits have been delicately biased to deliver the perfect harmonic response.
Aces will fit in with most pedalboard scenarios either as a boost for solos, an always-on effect or stacked up with other pedals.
Daredevil Aces features
- Booster effects pedal
- Original hybrid circuit with NOS germanium and modern silicon transistors inspired by 1950’s RCA data sheets
- Offers warm vintage feel and harmonic sustain with dynamic touch-sensitive response
- Great for stacking with other effects and reacts great to volume roll-off
- One-knob control interface for easy-to-use gain boost
- True bypass switching
- All hand-wired in Chicago, IL, USA
- Powered by (opt.) 9V battery or (opt.) regular 9V DC PSU (centre -, 2.1 mm, <100 mA current draw)
If you're based in Europe or the UK then it's good news as Daredevil Pedals are now exclusively distributed in the area by the Audio Distribution Group.
Aces is available now for €205 and you can find out more on either ADG (opens in new tab) or Daredevil Pedals (opens in new tab) websites.