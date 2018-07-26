6 iconic '80s shred guitars you can still buy today

The 80s metal scene would have looked very different if Eddie Van Halen hadn’t had his wicked way with a bunch of cheap parts and some spray paint.

The Striped Series 5150 recreates Eddie’s later 1984 red, white and black guitar and features the original’s basswood body, quartersawn maple neck, that iconic hockey stick headstock, one pickup and a Floyd Rose. Simple as it is, this guitar changed the world.