5SOS' Michael Clifford and Gibson invoke Joan Jett for signature Melody Maker

Gibson has unveiled a new signature model Melody Maker for Michael Clifford, guitarist with Australian pop-rock megastars 5 Seconds Of Summer.

The design is inspired by another signature model, the Joan Jett Melody Maker, which Clifford says is the “best guitar I've ever played”. Clifford's take trades the mahogany body for an easier-to-procure swamp ash, which is then paired with a slim-taper maple neck, Richlite fingerboard and red acrylic X-shaped inlays.

Like the Joan Jett, there's a single Burstbucker 3 onboard, providing a hot PAF-style tone, while Gibson and Clifford have also snuck in a coil-split option, engaged via a push/pull switch on the volume control.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The eagle-eyed among you, may also have noted the toggle switch positioned near the pickup controls – that's a kill switch, included for on/off tonal theatrics. There's also a GraphTech nut and mini Grover Kidney tuners, not to mention an included hard shell case.

The Gibson Michael Clifford Melody Maker has an MSRP of £1,099.