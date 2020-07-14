Fender embraces its short-scale guitars with five new Player Series models

Mustang or Duo-Sonic fan? Do we have good news for you!

Fender's original 'student guitar' Duo-Sonic and Mustang electric models are reborn for a new generation in its acclaimed Player Series, offering superb playability for £549 starting prices.

We've been getting to grips with the Duo-Sonic and Mustang (Hands-On video soon) and the experience of playing these instruments is a testament to both the consistency of the Player Series and the untapped potential of short scale models.

Upcoming Fender artists including Omar Apollo, Black Pumas, The Regrettes and beabadoobee have already been discovering the advantages of the Player Series for themselves.

As well as an all-round slinkier feel, bends are a breeze on these lightweight guitars. And with bespoke Player series Duo-Sonic and Mustang pickups, each offers a distinct tonality too.

While the Duo-Sonic was originally launched with a 22.5" scale back in 1956, the contemporary guitar offers a 24" scale like its Mustang sibling. There's a Duo-Sonic with bridge humbucker too amongst the five new models launched today.

There's even a Mustang bass. Let's take a look…

Fender Player Series Duo-Sonic (£549 / $599.99)

Once known as a 'student' model upon its release way back in 1956, the popularity of the short-scale Duo-Sonic has endured and it now sees two models joining the Player Series. And both are very tempting.

Features:

• 24” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• Two Player Series Duo-Sonic single-coil pickups

• 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

• Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat® bridge with bent steel saddles

• Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Original Duo-Sonic body spec

• Finish options: Seafoam Green (with pau ferro fretboard), Tidepool, Desert Sand (both with maple fretboard)

More info at Fender.com

Player Duo-Sonic HS (£549 / $599.99)

We're suckers for this kind of pickup combination - the best of both worlds? Even more so as the humbucker in the bridge here has a coil-split.

Features:

• 24” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• One Player Series Duo-Sonic single-coil neck pickup; one Player Series Duo-Sonic humbucking bridge pickup with coil-split capability

• 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

• Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with bent steel saddles

• Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Finish options: Iced Blue Metallic (with pau ferro fretboard), Crimson Red Transparent, Sienna Sunburst (both with maple fretboard)

More info at Fender.com

Fender Player Series Mustang (£549 / $599.99)

Originally launched in 1964, the Mustang found fans in the alt rock generation and beyond. Now it joins the Player Series stable in two different options.

• 24” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• Two Player Series Mustang single-coil pickups

• 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

• Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat® bridge with bent steel saddles

• Master volume and tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Finish options: Sonic Blue, Sienna Sunburst and Firemist Gold (the latter finish has a pau ferro fretboard)

More info at Fender.com

Fender Player Series Mustang 90 ($599.99)

For some players, it has to be P-90s all the way. And we can't blame them. Fender's slant here are called the MP-90 and unlike the other guitar additions, there's two pau ferro model options here.

Features:

• 24” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• Two Mustang MP-90 pickups

• 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

• Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with bent steel saddles

• Master volume and tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Finis options: Aged Natural, Burgundy Mist Metallic (both with pau ferro fretboard), Seafoam Green (with maple fretboard)

More info at Fender.com

Fender Player Series Mustang Bass PJ (£599 / $649.99)

There's been a marked increase in demand for short-scale basses lately and this fits the bill in style; Mustang body with Precision and Jazz pickups? Sign us up!

Features:

• 30” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• One P Bass split single-coil middle pickup, one J Bass® single-coil bridge pickup

• 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 19 medium jumbo frets

• Four-saddle bridge; four-bolt neck plate; vintage-style tuning machines

• Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Finish options: Firemist Gold, Ahed Natura (both with pau ferro fretboard), Sienna Sunburst (maple fretboard)

Check out Fender's buyers' guide to the Player Series over at Fender.com