Teenage Engineering celebrates 10 years of the Pocket Operator, the "world’s most affordable and accessible music machine"

When most people think of Teenage Engineering, they think of the OP-1 : the quirky, stylish and prohibitively expensive synth and sampler that inspires adoration and animosity in equal measure.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the OP-1 and its younger siblings, the $1,999 OP-1 Field and $2,299 OP-XY (and we are), most people would agree that they’re at least a touch overpriced. (Not to mention the $1,599 desk that Teenage Engineering suggests you perch them on.)

But not every product in the elusive Swedish manufacturer's line-up requires a bank loan to take home. In fact, what may well be Teenage Engineering’s best-selling release also happens to be one of the most affordable music-making gadgets on the market: the humble Pocket Operator. Built from little more than a circuit board, an LCD screen and a handful of knobs and buttons, these miniature marvels have sold close to a million units since launching in 2015.

The beloved series of pocket-sized instruments reaches its 10th birthday this year, and Teenage Engineering is celebrating with a backwards glance at the history of the product line and the launch of a competition that gives you the chance to win all nine of these deconstructed calculator lookalikes.

Teenage Engineering’s #PO10DIY contest invites PO fans to submit DIY “ideas, videos and designs” involving the Pocket Operator - the previous edition’s submissions include everything from a case in the style of a chunky ‘80s mobile phone to a retro keytar controller - with the winner taking home the entire range, second place snagging a PO-80 portable record cutter and third place landing a personalized Pocket Operator of their choice.

Over at the company’s website , Teenage Engineering charts the history of the Pocket Operator, starting with its beta release at the 2014 Moogfest and the official launch of the PO-10 series - initially a collaboration with fashion brand Cheap Monday - at NAMM 2015. The original trio consisted of the PO-12 Rhythm, a bare-bones drum machine, the PO-14 Sub bass synth and the PO-16 Factory, a charmingly lo-fi lead synth.

The range has since expanded to include six more Pocket Operators, spanning the PO-33 K.O.! sampler - itself the inspiration for the beefed-up EP-133 K.O. II - the PO-35 Speak speech synthesizer and the PO-24 Office, a groovebox inspired by vintage office equipment. Teenage Engineering has also released a number of limited-edition collaborative POs, including Rick and Morty and Street Fighter-themed variations on the concept.

