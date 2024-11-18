“​​A powerful, semi-autonomous co-creator”: Bastl’s Kastle 2 FX Wizard is a pocket-sized box of patchable effects

Kastle 2 FX Wizard 🎧 Best with headphones - YouTube Watch On

Czech instrument brand Bastl has launched an update to its pocket-sized synth range Kastle. Rather than being an update to the original synth, Kastle 2 is a completely redesigned unit with a new emphasis on effects and which, according to Bastl, offers “enhanced connectivity and significantly improved audio quality with a new stereo architecture”.

Kastle 2 FX Wizard is a stereo digital multi-effect unit that is re-routable via an assortment of mini patch points across its front panel. The unit itself is extremely compact but packs in an impressive spread of features.

There are nine effect modes to choose from, loosely grouped into three colour-coded ‘families’. From the Delay FX family, Kastle 2 offers a classic stereo delay, a phaser and a freeze effect. The Amplitude FX family consists of panner, bitcrush and slicer effects, while the Pitch-Shifting FX family has pitcher, replayer and shifter modes.

In all cases, Kastle 2 puts an emphasis on modulation, with an array of feedback, stereo and filter parameters that can each be modulated from a patch point. Internal modulation can be sourced from the onboard LFO or a tempo synced pattern generator.

(Image credit: Bastl)

“Kastle 2 FX Wizard focuses on processing sounds,” says Bastl. “Texturising or completely transforming them in a fun and unique way through its mini patch bay. With stereo input and output, along with sync input and output, it integrates smoothly with other gear, becoming a powerful, semi-autonomous co-creator.”

The unit has stereo mini jacks for input and output along with analogue sync in and out. It can be powered via AA batteries – which Bastl claims should last 15-18 hours – or via its USB-C port, which is also used for firmware updates.

Kastl 2 FX Wizard will be available to order from the end of November priced at €160 excluding tax. Find out more at the official Bastl site.