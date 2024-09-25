"It's one of my favourite pedals of all time – it's so creative": Brontide's Tim Hancock praises the Line-6 DL-4 as he shows us his pedalboard

The UK's Arctangent festival celebrated its 10th edition in 2024, and as we said in our tribute feature, this is a really special annual event for alternative guitar music. It continues to champion post-rock, math-rock, contemporary prog and all shapes in between, but it's also been a place for welcome comebacks. This time it was Brontide who got the hero's welcome.

The British instrumental trio did not disappoint. Reuniting after 10 years away to release new material and floor us all at the festival's home of Fernhill Farm.

Before guitarist Tim Hancock, drummer William Bowerman and bassist Nathan Fairweather took the Yohkai stage on the festival's closing day, we asked Tim to show us around his live pedalboard. What's changed and what's remained from the last time they played together? There's only one way to find out…

Brontide's latest single Mineral is out now – listen below and find out more at Bandcamp. Visit arctangent.co.uk for more info on the festival.

