“Brian May was a huge inspiration for this project”: Teenager constructs electric guitar from scrap wood

Sam Golder has built his own Red Special

Homemade guitar
(Image credit: Collegiate School)

A Bristol teenager has built his own guitar in an apparent homage to his hero, Brian May.

The young British engineer is 18-year-old Sam Golder who has spent 18 months working on the instrument, which is made using wood from his grandfather’s stock.

Sam’s new guitar is based on the classic Flying V model and required extensive work, including precise sanding as well as the reconstruction of the electric components by hand.

“Brian May was a huge inspiration for this project,” Sam told the Bristol Post. “I grew up listening to Queen music, thanks to my dad, Robert, and last year I played lead piano in the band that provided the live soundtrack to our school production of We Will Rock You, which is, of course, based around Queen’s music and May’s iconic guitar sounds.”

Homemade guitar

(Image credit: Collegiate School)

May, of course, famously built his Red Special guitar when he was a similar age to Sam. It was constructed with the help of his father, an electronics engineer, from the wood of an 18th Century fireplace that a friend of the May family was about to throw away. Each of the guitar’s position inlays was shaped from a mother of pearl button, giving it an even more individual edge. May still occasionally uses the original today, though he now has a number of replicas in his collection.

Sam’s project began when he discovered some wood lying around at his grandfather’s home in Essex. He worked meticulously to shape the guitar, with additional help from his school friend who 3D-printed a tool to assist in the process. The electric components were bought online but had to be completely dismantled and rebuilt.

Sam is a huge Queen fan, but also apparently is inspired by a whole range of bands including draws Metallica, Linkin Park, Aerosmith, and Pink Floyd. Favourite guitarists? Well, aside from May, he rates Mark Knopfler, Slash and Randy Rhoads of Quiet Riot, who also loved a Flying V.

And the 18-year-old isn’t just a guitarist. Sam taught himself to play piano during lockdown via YouTube videos and he has his sights set on a career in music. Speaking to the Post, he said: “I wouldn’t be where I am without the band, my friends, and our head of music, Mrs Williams. One day, it is my dream to share my music on stage to millions of people, whether that be guitar, piano, or even both.”

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
