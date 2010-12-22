Reviews Revisited: Roland JC-120

We revisit Guitarist's review of the Roland Jazz Chorus JC-120 from 1984.



Still in production today, this most clean of solid-state 2 x 12 combos is responsible for that unmistakable Metallica clean tone.

"The output power is 120w continuous rating provided by two separate 60 amplifiers, one for each speaker, and provision is made for the connection of extension speakers to spread the sound if required.

"The chorus, while not being particularly deep, adds greatly to the depth of the sound available and I suspect that the output is stereo, divided between the two power amps and speakers which would explain the almost three-dimensional sound produced."

