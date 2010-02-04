Myles Kennedy Teams Up With Slash

As we wait with baited breath for the release of the former Guns man´s solo album (Classic Rock magazine has the skinny...), Slash has been engaged in much spilling of beans on his MySpace page, not least...well, we´ll let the man himself tell you:



"I want to announce that Myles Kennedy is going to be fronting the band for the upcoming tour. Something I'm really stoked about.









"Myles sang a killer track on the record and I think he is by far one of the best rock and roll singers out there today. I'm really honoured and proud to be working with him.



"I will announce the other band members shortly.



"Lastly, we're starting to route the tour.



"I want all my fans to follow me on Twitter and tell me what city/country they're from and to tell all their friends and family in that city/country, who are fans, to do the same. I want to get a really good idea on where my fans are, even the obvious major cities and focus the tour around that. So if you're from Alaska or Zimbabwe or anywhere in between, I want to hear from you.”



Myles Fugging Kennedy? Singing Guns tunes (possibly)? Get in!



