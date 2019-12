The DragonFly's headstock keeps the unique shape but now allows it to be hung from a neck-support stand. Elsewhere, the idea behind the Radial Neck Joint means the neck maintains the same radius all the way to the joint with the aim of increased stability.

It certainly looks special but how does it sound? You'll have to read the review for that but the DragonFly certainly impressed us in that department.

The full review of the new Parker DragonFly DF524 is in issue 334 of Guitarist magazine – on sale September 29.