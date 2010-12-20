Guitarist staff favourite guitar albums of 2010

Mick Taylor - Guitarist editor
1. Eric Gales - Relentless
2. Jimmie Vaughan - Plays Blues, Ballads And Favorites
3. Paul Gilbert - Fuzz Universe
4. Eric Bibb - Booker's Guitar
5. Philip Sayce - Innerevolution
Owen Bailey - Deputy editor
1. Steve Mason - Boys Outside
2. John Grant - Queen Of Denmark
3. Avi Buffalo - Avi Buffalo
4. Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
5. Jimmie Vaughan - Plays Blues, Ballads And Favorites
Paul Robson - Operations editor
1. Manic Street Preachers - Postcards From A Young Man
2. Jimmy Eat World - Invented
3. Exit Calm - Exit Calm
4. The Gaslight Anthem - American Slang
5. Bruce Springsteen - The Promise
Robert Laing - Senior staff writer
1. Exit Calm - Exit Calm
2. Alter Bridge - ABIII
3. Soilwork - The Panic Broadcast
4. Periphery - Periphery (instrumental version)
5. Furyon - Gravitas
Simon Bradley - CD & multi-media editor
1. Joe Satriani - Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards
2. Alter Bridge - AB III
3. Jeff Beck - Emotion And Commotion
4. Imelda May - Mayhem
5. Motörhead - The World Is Yours
Josh Gardner - Production assistant
1. Minus The Bear - Omni
2. Periphery - Periphery
3. The Martin Harley Band - Drumrolls For Somersaults
4. Slash - Slash
5. Jimmy Eat World - Invented
Mark Thomas - Art editor
1. Tame Imapla - Innerspeaker
2. Band of Horses - Infinite Arms
3. Bombay Bycle Club - Flaws
4. Foals - Total Life Forever
5. Gil Scott-Heron - I'm New Here
Rob Antonello - Designer
1. Alter Bridge - AB III
2. Eric Gales - Relentless
3. Jimi Hendrix - Valleys Of Neptune
4. Philip Sayce - Innerevolution
5. Exit Calm - Exit Calm