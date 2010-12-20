More

Guitarist staff favourite guitar albums of 2010

By

The Guitarist team pick their five favourites of the year

Mick Taylor - Guitarist editor

1. Eric Gales - Relentless


2. Jimmie Vaughan - Plays Blues, Ballads And Favorites
3. Paul Gilbert - Fuzz Universe
4. Eric Bibb - Booker's Guitar
5. Philip Sayce - Innerevolution

Owen Bailey - Deputy editor

1. Steve Mason - Boys Outside

2. John Grant - Queen Of Denmark
3. Avi Buffalo - Avi Buffalo
4. Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
5. Jimmie Vaughan - Plays Blues, Ballads And Favorites

Paul Robson - Operations editor

1. Manic Street Preachers - Postcards From A Young Man


2. Jimmy Eat World - Invented
3. Exit Calm - Exit Calm
4. The Gaslight Anthem - American Slang
5. Bruce Springsteen - The Promise

Robert Laing - Senior staff writer


1. Exit Calm - Exit Calm


2. Alter Bridge - ABIII
3. Soilwork - The Panic Broadcast
4. Periphery - Periphery (instrumental version)
5. Furyon - Gravitas

Simon Bradley - CD & multi-media editor

1. Joe Satriani - Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards

2. Alter Bridge - AB III
3. Jeff Beck - Emotion And Commotion
4. Imelda May - Mayhem
5. Motörhead - The World Is Yours

Josh Gardner - Production assistant

1. Minus The Bear - Omni


2. Periphery - Periphery
3. The Martin Harley Band - Drumrolls For Somersaults
4. Slash - Slash
5. Jimmy Eat World - Invented

Mark Thomas - Art editor

1. Tame Imapla  - Innerspeaker

2. Band of Horses - Infinite Arms 
3. Bombay Bycle Club - Flaws
4.  Foals - Total Life Forever
5. Gil Scott-Heron - I'm New Here

Rob Antonello - Designer

1. Alter Bridge - AB III

2. Eric Gales - Relentless
3. Jimi Hendrix - Valleys Of Neptune
4. Philip Sayce - Innerevolution
5. Exit Calm - Exit Calm