Guitarist staff favourite guitar albums of 2010

Mick Taylor - Guitarist editor

1. Eric Gales - Relentless



2. Jimmie Vaughan - Plays Blues, Ballads And Favorites

3. Paul Gilbert - Fuzz Universe

4. Eric Bibb - Booker's Guitar

5. Philip Sayce - Innerevolution

Owen Bailey - Deputy editor

1. Steve Mason - Boys Outside

2. John Grant - Queen Of Denmark

3. Avi Buffalo - Avi Buffalo

4. Arcade Fire - The Suburbs

5. Jimmie Vaughan - Plays Blues, Ballads And Favorites

Paul Robson - Operations editor

1. Manic Street Preachers - Postcards From A Young Man



2. Jimmy Eat World - Invented

3. Exit Calm - Exit Calm

4. The Gaslight Anthem - American Slang

5. Bruce Springsteen - The Promise

Robert Laing - Senior staff writer



1. Exit Calm - Exit Calm



2. Alter Bridge - ABIII

3. Soilwork - The Panic Broadcast

4. Periphery - Periphery (instrumental version)

5. Furyon - Gravitas

Simon Bradley - CD & multi-media editor

1. Joe Satriani - Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards

2. Alter Bridge - AB III

3. Jeff Beck - Emotion And Commotion

4. Imelda May - Mayhem

5. Motörhead - The World Is Yours



Josh Gardner - Production assistant



1. Minus The Bear - Omni



2. Periphery - Periphery

3. The Martin Harley Band - Drumrolls For Somersaults

4. Slash - Slash

5. Jimmy Eat World - Invented

Mark Thomas - Art editor

1. Tame Imapla - Innerspeaker

2. Band of Horses - Infinite Arms

3. Bombay Bycle Club - Flaws

4. Foals - Total Life Forever

5. Gil Scott-Heron - I'm New Here



Rob Antonello - Designer

1. Alter Bridge - AB III

2. Eric Gales - Relentless

3. Jimi Hendrix - Valleys Of Neptune

4. Philip Sayce - Innerevolution

5. Exit Calm - Exit Calm