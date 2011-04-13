Guitarist issue 341 – on sale now

Jeff Beck

We sat down with the guitar player's guitar player to chat about his new Les Paul tribute album, and discuss how the late, great guitar visionary became not only his inspiration, but eventually his mentor and friend.

Zakk Wylde

We take a walk down memory lane with the one-time Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and current Black Label Society frontman.

Vintage Trouble

We chat with guitarist Nalle Colt and discover why LA's hottest new band deserve your attention.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The orchestral-rock phenomenon is gobsmackingly massive in the USA, and now the massive stage show is making its way to the UK for the first time. We spoke to guitarist Al Pitrelli to find out more.

Fenders Galore!

We review the new Fender 60th Anniversary Telecaster, Road Worn Player Stratocaster and Telecaster, and the Squier Vintage Modified Series Jaguar HH and Jazzmaster!

Reviewed

Fender 60th Anniversary Telecaster

Fender Road Worn Player Stratocaster and Telecaster

Squier Vintage Modified Series Jaguar HH and Jazzmaster

PRS Studio

Martin Westside Custom Edition Style X and Style XIII

Vintage V1800N, Recording King ROS626, Hudson HDM-2P Vincent Fat Neck & Blueridge BG-140

Trace Acoustic TA200

Fender Mustang III

Jetter Gear The Vibe, Red Shift, Tritium & Jetdrive

AER Pocket Tools Dual Mix, Colourizer & Dual Para EQ

Vox ToneLab EX

Schecter Diamond J Bass

EBS Classic Session 60

Tascam DP-03

Overloud TH-2

Electro-Harmonix 44 Magnum

Guitar Tech GTE005

Providence Flame Drive

SNARK by Qwik Tune SN-1

Longterm Tests

Vox AC15HW1X

PRS 305

Blackstar HT-5S

On the Guitarist CD

Artist video…

On The Road With Zakk Wylde

Video demos of…



Squier Vintage Modified Jazzmaster

Fender Road Worn Player Telecaster

Jetter Gear The Vibe

Audio demos of…

Martin Westside Custom Edition Style X

Vox Tonelab EX

Jetter Gear Helium

Jetter Gear Tritium

Jetter Gear Jetdrive

Providence Flame Drive

Techniques columns…

Lick Of The Month (video lesson)

The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)

Lick Factory

Blues You Can Use

Five Steps To Andy Summers

Shape Up

Exotic Scales

PLUS!



Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns and much more!



