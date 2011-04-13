Guitarist issue 341 – on sale now

Jeff Beck
We sat down with the guitar player's guitar player to chat about his new Les Paul tribute album, and discuss how the late, great guitar visionary became not only his inspiration, but eventually his mentor and friend.
Zakk Wylde
We take a walk down memory lane with the one-time Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and current Black Label Society frontman.
Vintage Trouble
We chat with guitarist Nalle Colt and discover why LA's hottest new band deserve your attention.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
The orchestral-rock phenomenon is gobsmackingly massive in the USA, and now the massive stage show is making its way to the UK for the first time. We spoke to guitarist Al Pitrelli to find out more.
Fenders Galore!
We review the new Fender 60th Anniversary Telecaster, Road Worn Player Stratocaster and Telecaster, and the Squier Vintage Modified Series Jaguar HH and Jazzmaster!
Reviewed
- Fender 60th Anniversary Telecaster
- Fender Road Worn Player Stratocaster and Telecaster
- Squier Vintage Modified Series Jaguar HH and Jazzmaster
- PRS Studio
- Martin Westside Custom Edition Style X and Style XIII
- Vintage V1800N, Recording King ROS626, Hudson HDM-2P Vincent Fat Neck & Blueridge BG-140
- Trace Acoustic TA200
- Fender Mustang III
- Jetter Gear The Vibe, Red Shift, Tritium & Jetdrive
- AER Pocket Tools Dual Mix, Colourizer & Dual Para EQ
- Vox ToneLab EX
- Schecter Diamond J Bass
- EBS Classic Session 60
- Tascam DP-03
- Overloud TH-2
- Electro-Harmonix 44 Magnum
- Guitar Tech GTE005
- Providence Flame Drive
- SNARK by Qwik Tune SN-1
Longterm Tests
- Vox AC15HW1X
- PRS 305
- Blackstar HT-5S
On the Guitarist CD
Artist video…
- On The Road With Zakk Wylde
Video demos of…
- Squier Vintage Modified Jazzmaster
- Fender Road Worn Player Telecaster
- Jetter Gear The Vibe
Audio demos of…
- Martin Westside Custom Edition Style X
- Vox Tonelab EX
- Jetter Gear Helium
- Jetter Gear Tritium
- Jetter Gear Jetdrive
- Providence Flame Drive
Techniques columns…
- Lick Of The Month (video lesson)
- The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)
- Lick Factory
- Blues You Can Use
- Five Steps To Andy Summers
- Shape Up
- Exotic Scales
PLUS!
Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns and much more!
