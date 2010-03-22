Gibson Slash Appetite Les Paul Arrives!

One of the most eagerly-awaited releases of 2010 has landed: we´ve taken receipt of the brand new version of the Slash Les Paul just in time for the enormo-review we have planned for an issue of Guitarist coming soon.







(c) Gibson.com



Next issue we´ll have a run-down in our Front End section of just what to expect from the guitar, spec highlights and what we think about it.



Then, for the following issue, we´ll have a full Guitarist review plus a video demo on the Guitarist CD that´ll pit the Slash ALP against two further examples from Gibson´s burgeoning Les Paul catalogue. Which models? You´ll just have to wait and see...!







We've finally got the Slash Appetite Les Paul in our hot little hands...



Oh, what's it like, you say? Absolutely awesome...!



