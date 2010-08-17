Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster hands on

The new Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster is a groundbreaking new guitar that's designed to handle both acoustic and electric duties. Its stunning sunburst-finished ash body features a spruce-wedged centre block for enhanced acoustic resonance.

Keep an eye out for the full, in depth review of Fender's Acoustasonic Telecaster in an upcoming issue of Guitarist.

For more information on the Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster, visit the Fender website.