Review round-up: P-90-equipped electric guitars

Consider the P-90: a single-coil pickup that dates back to 1946 and was once favoured across Gibson electrics in the early 1950s, a formative era for both the electric guitar and rock ’n’ roll.

It was raw, hot and bright and full of attitude. Jazz, blues, rock; the P-90 did the lot. Then along came Seth Lover and the humbucker, and progress, with merciless inertia, swept the P-90 aside. The elastic snap of the Fender Stratocaster single coil and the warmth of the humbucker assumed the future. But you can’t keep a good tone down...

If the P-90 pickup maintained a cult status across the following decades - the likes of Leslie West using its pugnacious attack to great effect on Mountain’s sumptuous Mississippi Queen - it gathered momentum as the demand for retro boutique tone surged in the 1990s. Now it’s as popular as ever.

This month’s round-up sees new solidbodies from G&L, Yamaha and Guild, while Gordon Smith Guitars feature them proudly as their USP. The Gordon Smith GS1 60 and Guild’s T-Bird pursue old-school tone, the Yamaha Revstar uses P-90s in a bold modern context and the G&L is an inter-generational crowd-pleaser, all going to prove that P-90s still rock.