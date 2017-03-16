George Lynch's top 5 tips for guitarists

When making a new album, some bands slave over the writing process, ensuring every single part is nailed down before going into the studio.

Others prefer to work up a batch of ideas before tweaking and refining when the red light goes on.

And then there’s the KXM approach. The group - featuring George Lynch, King's X frontman Doug Pinnick and Ray Luzier - instead opt to walk into the studio without a single predetermined idea.

“We did not have any songs worked up when we went into the studio,” Lynch explains, discussing the band’s new album, Scatterbrain. “That was the number one rule with both of the KXM records.”

Lynch adds that drummer Ray Luzier - he of Korn fame - would be quickly on the case of anyone he judged to have broken the band’s golden rule.

Everything on this album was from scratch. We’re very proud of that. We captured a moment in time

“Ray, our drummer, is the song police. He has a great bullshit detector. If someone would throw an idea out there he could tell if they already had it in their back pocket, and he would throw it out.

“I would be driving into the studio and hear something in my head or on the radio and I thought it would give me something to start with, but Ray could tell whenever I had something premeditated.

“Everything on this album was from scratch. We’re very proud of that. We captured a moment in time. It was all improvised and then we worked it out.”

While the trio’s punishing individual schedules mean that touring Scatterbrain is more of an ambition than a nailed-on certainty, George remains realistic-but-upbeat on the prospects of hitting the road with Luzier and Pinnick.

“My main touring band is Lynch Mob and Ray’s main band is Korn. It’s pretty much impossible for us to call Korn and ask them to take a few months off so KXM can tour.

“We have promised ourselves that we will find a way to tour this album. We’re mapping out the year at the minute and there isn’t really any opportunity until later in the year. We think there’s maybe a 65-70 per cent chance.

“Ray is one of the sweetest human beings on the planet and he has brow-beaten us and said we needed to go out with another drummer. We refuse to do that; there is no KXM with another drummer - that would just be XM and that wouldn’t work. Ray is integral to the band, as we all are - you can’t replace anybody in this band. It wouldn’t work at all.”

With Scatterbrain set to drop on 17 March, we thought now was the perfect time to grill George and get the former Dokken man’s key tips for guitarists. Thankfully, he was more than willing to oblige.

