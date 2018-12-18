Bring Me The Horizon's Mat Nicholls: “We’re not scared of being a mainstream band”

Is that big drum sound more suited to the style that Bring Me has evolved into in recent years?

“Back in the day I used to trigger my kick drum so I didn’t really care what the kick drum sounded like. I used to just deaden it and put a trigger on it.

“We just wanted that clicky metal sound because we were playing fast stuff, we just wanted it to cut through. As the band has evolved, so has the drum sound. It has reverted back to the classic drum sound – nothing fancy, just big and loud.”

Do you use triggers and electronics live?

“I use a couple of Roland pads just for little bits. Our keyboard player [Jordan Fish] is using them as well, he has an SPD-SX.

“On this new record we will incorporate a lot more and I play some of Jordan’s stuff. We’re yet to figure all of that out.”

Is that a process of working out who will play what and what can be played live?

“Yeah, I like to play as much of it live as possible. I’m sure we’ll work it out. I like to play the big beat, hats and snare stuff. If Jordan wasn’t there then we’d probably have to use tracks.

“On our third album, before he was in the band, we started using tracks just from an iPod split two-ways. That was when we started playing to a click, you have to when you’re using tracks. We still play to a click now even though we have Jordan in the band. It’s just tighter when you use a click.”

“When I play live I just want to be solid. I don’t care about flash, I hate stick tricks”

Did using a click come naturally to you?

“The first time I ever used a click, I cried. I just couldn’t do it. I started playing drums when we started the band. I had a kit but I could hardly hold a beat together. When we went to record the first album I was 19 years old and they said we were going to use a click and I was like, ‘What the f***’s a click?’

“I had been playing drums for a year and didn’t know what I was doing. I had a day where I didn’t put anything down because I couldn’t get my head around the click. I was so frustrated that I cried. But then I just got it. Now, I prefer to play to a click, it keeps you locked in.”

Do you practice to a click?

“Yeah, I do. If I’m practicing at home I’ll put Spotify on and play along to stuff. But if I’m practising our songs I’ll play to the click.”

Do you get much time for practise? Or in your downtime do you prefer to have a break?

“I’m not one of these religious practise guys. I like my downtime. I’m pretty lazy, to be honest with you. When I come off tour I like to put my feet up a little bit. But I have a kit downstairs next to my living room and every night I’ll just jump on it for an hour. I’m not militant, I’ll just jump on when I feel like it.

“Sometimes I might be on there for three hours, sometimes maybe I’ll just mess about for ten minutes. When we have shows coming up I’ll spend a lot of time playing through our own songs. But otherwise I will just mess about grooving along to pop music.”

You’ve been hard at work on a new Bring Me album, when did that process start?

“It started in December. We had a long time off. We had finished touring in March. When we finished the cycle for the record before the last one, we just had a month off and jumped straight back into writing.

“With this one, we wanted to give ourselves enough time to relax. We had a good eight months to chill. We started putting little ideas out there and getting a feel for it.

“When the new year came around, that's when we became fully into it and fully immersed in writing. We recorded through May and June and had a good solid four or five months of writing.”

Were you jamming it out when writing?

“We wrote upstairs. Our singer owns this building, he’s just opened this bar that we’re sat in and our band room is upstairs. We put some walls up there, we have beds in there in case you want to pull an all nighter. There’s a table to eat your dinner from.

“But we write around the computer. We’re not a band that jams bits out. We did that and we ended up pulling our hair out. We’ll program everything. Jordan is a genius when it comes to ProTools. It is easier for us to do it like that, it’s less stressful, we can record guitar straight into the computer and we’ve got a vocal booth up there.

“It’s easier to listen to something like that instead of jamming stuff out and writing parts. We will program the drums, record the guitar and if it sounds s*** then we just take it away.

“That just works for us. It won’t work for every band, but for us, it’s not stress-free but it is less of a stressful experience.”

How does that work with your beats? Do you then go away and translate the programmed parts into drum beats?

“We just sit there and do it. We will put a skeleton beat in, something that sounds like what the song needs and then we’ll add some fills in, kick drums, take kick drums away, it just works like that. It’s just me and Jordan bouncing ideas off each other.”

Has the partnership that you have with Jordan given the band an extra dimension creatively?

“Oh yeah, he’s been great for songwriting, creativity and ideas. He’s a very full-on guy, and that’s not a bad thing. He’s from Reading and we’re northern so we’re a little bit more laid back naturally.

“He brings a lot of ideas to the table. I hate blowing smoke up his arse, but he is a bit of a genius. He brought something new to the band. Before he joined the band we didn’t know what was happening, we didn’t even know if we were going to still have a band.

“We were having time off and people were going through a lot of s*** and then Jordan came in and it was just natural. He brought something fresh to us and it rejuvenated the band a little bit. He brought new life into the band.”

You’ve built yourselves a reputation as being the biggest British rock band out there and future festival headliners. Does that bring added pressure when you’re working on new material?

“With our band, we don’t see breaking into the mainstream as selling out. We just want to be a band that everyone likes, whether you’re a rock fan or a pop fan.

“It’s not about selling out, to us it is just about being the best that we can be. We’re not scared of stuff like that and if we ever get offered the headline slot for the right festival then we would take it. That’s where you want to be as a band.

“You want to be successful. You don’t have to be, if you’re happy playing the pub circuit then that’s great, crack on. For us, we just want to see how far we can take it.

“We want to be as accessible as possible and be a band that everyone likes. We’re not scared of being a mainstream band.”

The band has evolved from the early metal days, has that evolution continued on this new material?

“The new material is better than anything we’ve done. I think people are expecting a pop record. There are elements of pop on there and there are some pop elements but there are some weird songs on there as well.

“There are some songs where when you’re writing them you think they’re going in one direction and then they go in another. You’re playing it thinking, ‘I didn’t expect this!’

“Some people will be surprised by this album. Some people are expecting a pop record, but it’s not a pop record.”

Do you demo here and then move into the studio?

“We work them up here and demo them but they’re not finished and then we finish them up in the studio. This time was a bit more all over the place with that.

“Usually when we go into the studio we know what we’re doing with the songs and we’ll chop and change a little bit. This time we didn’t really know where a lot of songs were going. We got into the studio and we kept on writing and writing.

“ There was a lot more writing being done as we were recording. That was weird but it was cool to be writing in a different environment. We recorded in California so going from winter in Sheffield to California sunshine was great.

“You’re influenced by your surroundings and I think having that change of scenery helped. It turned some of the songs in a different direction. That’s a good thing though, it meant some things came out a little unexpectedly.”

Were you self-producing?

“We had an engineer. We took someone over, someone we had worked with before. But then it was pretty much just us. We worked previously with [producer] Terry Date [on 2013’s Sempiternal]. Terry is a great bloke but he is very old school.

“He wanted us to record everything live; we’re not a band like that. We want to do parts separately and get them sounding as amazing as possible. Whereas Terry would say he worked with Deftones and they would all play live together and take that for the recording. We had never done that, we had always done our parts separately.

“Working with him was good, but he didn’t really get what we wanted to do. When it came to the end of that album we kind of said, ‘Let’s never do that again.’ Jordan and ourselves are good enough to do it and we know what we want to do, so we do it ourselves.”