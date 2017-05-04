Beetronics' “extremely versatile” Overhive overdrive pedal takes flight

California effects co Beetronics is making perhaps the most visually impressive boutique pedals on the market, and the well-punned Overhive is the latest to leave the, erm, hive.

Promising “extremely versatile” medium-gain overdrive, the Overhive aims to retain players' guitar and amp tone, delivering musical break-up and sustain.

Besides honey (gain), tone and volume knobs, the Overhive also packs a body switch to add low-end boost, while the hive switch toggles between a bigger and fatter, or tighter and thinner tone.

The Overhive is available to preorder from Beetronics FX for $230, while custom pedals will cost more.