NAMM 2020 news

The NAMM Show is one of the largest music product trade shows in the world, founded in 1901. It is held every January in Anaheim, California, USA, at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition, a smaller show, Summer NAMM takes place each July in Nashville, Tennessee.

Faith Guitars releases its first baritone acoustic model

By Rob Laing

The HiGloss Neptune Baritone comes hot on the heels of its nylon-string debut

Moog Subsequent 25

Is Moog preparing to launch the Subsequent 25 synth?

By Ben Rogerson

A successor to the Sub Phatty could be on the way

ESP LTD unveils phase 2 of its new guitar releases for 2020

By Rob Laing

LTD Deluxe 1000 series additions, affordable 200 series, semi-hollows and more ahead of the NAMM 2020 show

Tom Oberheim

Tom Oberheim: "Thanks to the dance crowd and the Eurorack guys, analogue is back and better than ever"

By Danny Turner

Synth pioneer on the rise and fall of Oberheim Electronics

Dimebag day: Dime's longtime tech Grady Champion talks guitars, amps and tone

By Total Guitar

"I had to convince my parents that going on the road with Pantera was somehow better than going to college!”

Lyndsey Parker and Mindi Abair announced as co-hosts for the 2020 She Rocks Awards

By Sponsored

The duo will lend their talents to the 8th annual event honoring women in music and audio

The ultimate Mesa/Boogie combo? The Mark Five: 25 1x10 is announced

By Rob Laing

It might look small but the company is calling it a 'greatest hits' collection of Mark Series amps

Casiotone CT-S200

The Casiotone is back! New portable keyboards for beginners released

By Ben Rogerson

Casio revives its classic ‘80s brand

ESP previews 15 new LTD guitars for 2020

By Rob Laing

The company reveals Phase 1 of its new launches with some welcome returns and stunning finishes to the line

Classic gear: Fender Esquire

By Rod Brakes

Fender’s first electric has a unique allure - and bags of tonal character

