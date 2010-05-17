The ultimate songwriting lesson

Image 1 of 2 King Charles Image 2 of 2 CM Special cover 41

Big congrats to CM Producer Masterclass guest artist King Charles, who has just scooped this year's Grand Prize in the prestigious International Songwriting Competition (ISC).

The highest honour in the annual event went to the Brit musician/producer for his song Love Lust, which beat 15,000 other entries from across the globe to bring home the big-bucks prize. The judges praised it for its "originality, ambitious and innovative arrangement, hooky melody, and poetic lyrics".

To see and hear exactly how this award-winning track came about, pick up a copy of Computer Music Special 41: Producer Masterclass Collection. In his featured video (which originally appeared in CM145), King Charles shows you how the rough sketch for Love Lust was created in his home studio, then taken to a pro studio to be transformed into a polished final production.

The track was unanimously selected by the ISC judging panel, whose members this year included Kings of Leon, Timbaland, Robert Smith, Robbie Williams, Sasha, John Digweed, DJ Tiesto, and Steve Lillywhite.

Computer Music Special 41: Producer Masterclass Collection (vol 2): 15 hours of exclusive video tutorials from King Charles and 21 other cutting-edge electronic artists.

Onsale dates*:

UK/Europe/North America/online - available now

ROW - 26 May

Magazine + DVD £6. If you want one, don't delay - supplies are strictly limited!

*Overseas dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control.

Computer Music Specials are available from selected WH Smith, Barnes & Noble, Chapters and independent newsagents, or from our online shop here.

Questions? Problems? Contact us at computermusic.special@futurenet.com

...