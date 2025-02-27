“You can look at like a thousand interviews where my dad says it, Gene says it, I say it, Nick says it. It’s, like, no”: The sons of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are recording together but won't be "Sons of KISS"

It seems the sons of Kiss stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are making music and have even recorded some songs together.

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons have shared photos of themselves on social media with recording equipment and added a caption: “one song turned into 10 real quick.” Another post is a video of them playing an original song with the Emmy Award winning songwriter Jacob Bunton. As you can see below, it’s really rather good and their harmonies are faultless.

A post shared by Evan Stanley (@itsevanstanley) A photo posted by on

Dad seems to be impressed, anyway. Paul Stanley wrote in the comments: “Magic!!!”

The pair are not total musical novices, mind you. Evan is the frontman with an LA-based four-piece called Amber Wild who released a double A-side single Breakout/ Silver in autumn 2023. Stanley Sr wangled them a support slot on the North American leg of Kiss’ End Of The Road tour that year.

Meanwhile, Nick Simmons sang vocals on Bruce Kulick’s BK3 album way back in 2010 and going further back contributed backing vocals to Carnival Of Souls, a track on his dad’s charmingly-titled 2004 solo album, Asshole.

So is this a band? And will there be an album? Stanley and Simmons are keeping tight-lipped for the moment. One thing is for certain – this won’t be Sons Of Kiss or Kiss 2.0. "People keep asking that constantly, and it’s, like, dude, you can look at like a thousand interviews where my dad says it, Gene says it, I say it, Nick says it. It’s, like, no," Stanley Jr told the Misplaced Straws podcast last year.

"That’s my dad’s thing. I’m busy with my thing. I appreciate it. I’m grateful for it. I love it. I’m a fan of the music. I’m a fan of the show. I’ve gotten to have a really unique and very wonderful life as a direct result of it. Do I wanna put the makeup on and be ‘Baby Paul‘? Fuck no. I’ve got my own thing going."





