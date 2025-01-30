"With these loops, I wanted to inject my identity”: Mainline some Tosin Abasi magic into your DAW with his new Apple-exclusive producer pack

Want Tosin Abasi playing on your next project? It's no problem thanks to a new Apple-exclusive ‘producer pack’ that features the Animals As Leaders guitarist delivering his signature sound and playing style across 170 loops purpose-built for instant and easy Logic or Garageband inclusion.

As ever with Apple’s Apple Loop tech, the contents of the new loop pack come tuned and timed to work seamlessly within your in-progress projects. Drag in and audition… Change pitch or tempo… And Tosin Abasi’s playing magically moves with your music meaning that any of your tracks, be they pop, dance, EDM or DnB could soon be embellished with a little of his rock/metal magic.

On board, there’s everything from dirty, shredded bass guitar samples and blues metal guitar riffs, through to lead guitar melodies and a bank of reverb-laden guitar pads, and echo-drenched ambiences.

“I like seeing boundaries pushed. With these loops, I wanted to inject my identity”: Abasi explained.

Abasi is a cool choice for Apple to make. With a distinctive sound, his work will – they hope – not only find favour with rock and metal music makers but could find a home in a wider range of projects too. And the whole enterprise serves as a great showcase for Apple Loop tech and just what kind of multi-genre mash-ups are possible if music makers go all-in with Apple’s hardware and software.

Yes, it goes without saying that as the project is limited to Apple Loop format, it’s only compatible with Apple’s own Logic and ‘beginner’ focused GarageBand DAWs and as such PC users won’t be able to get their hands on it, at any price.

“There's nothing wrong with tradition, but I like being surprised,” Abasi continued. “I like to listen to rhythmically complex music so when there are phrases, there's a natural expression of the complexity that doesn't feel forced.”

This latest software packaging of Abasi’s sound comes after multiple ventures into the world of signature hardware. Previously we’ve seen a Sterling by Music Man version of Abasi’s Kaizen, the quirky electric guitar produced in a collaboration between Abasi and Music Man.

Meanwhile, Abasi's own gear brand, Abasi Concepts, offers a collection of high-end six-, seven-, and eight-string guitars, and the Micro-Aggressor compression pedal released late last year.