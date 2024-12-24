“Who knows u might notice”: SZA says that, “after listening with a clear mind,” she’s going to change some of the mixes on the album she just released

It seems that SZA just can’t let her SOS album go. Days after releasing the Deluxe version - subtitled Lana - the Kill Bill hitmaker has announced that, having listened to it back, she’s planning on making further changes during the festive season.

“After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol,” she wrote on X. “This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol.

While some ‘Deluxe’ versions of albums consist of just a few extra tracks tagged on at the end, Lana is effectively a new body of work, with the 15 new songs coming before the existing SOS material in the running order.

The video for the recently released Drive features actor Ben Stiller lip-syncing to SZA’s vocals, while 30 for 30 has a guest spot from Kendrick Lamar.

And it looks like there could be even more to come. In another post on X, SZA indicated that she’s convinced her manager, Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson, to let her “purge and drop all songs” over the coming days and weeks.

It looks like three additional tracks could be on the way - Take You Down, PSA and Open Arms - but only after SZA has allowed, in Henderson’s words, the initial release to “breathe for a week at least”.

