“Who knows u might notice”: SZA says that, “after listening with a clear mind,” she’s going to change some of the mixes on the album she just released
“This means nothing to you but had to say it for me,” she told her fans
It seems that SZA just can’t let her SOS album go. Days after releasing the Deluxe version - subtitled Lana - the Kill Bill hitmaker has announced that, having listened to it back, she’s planning on making further changes during the festive season.
“After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol,” she wrote on X. “This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol.
After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol . This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice 🤷🏾♀️December 24, 2024
While some ‘Deluxe’ versions of albums consist of just a few extra tracks tagged on at the end, Lana is effectively a new body of work, with the 15 new songs coming before the existing SOS material in the running order.
The video for the recently released Drive features actor Ben Stiller lip-syncing to SZA’s vocals, while 30 for 30 has a guest spot from Kendrick Lamar.
And it looks like there could be even more to come. In another post on X, SZA indicated that she’s convinced her manager, Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson, to let her “purge and drop all songs” over the coming days and weeks.
It looks like three additional tracks could be on the way - Take You Down, PSA and Open Arms - but only after SZA has allowed, in Henderson’s words, the initial release to “breathe for a week at least”.
King being kind n finna let me purge it all .. yes im secretly begging for more than this lmao everybody say thank you @iamstillpunch pic.twitter.com/eAiR7gPT8FDecember 21, 2024
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
"David wasn’t going to do the show, and his mum said, ‘No, you HAVE to work with Bing Crosby!’ She was a fan": The story of David Bowie and Bing Crosby's Little Drummer Boy
“He listened to the song and said, ‘Total crap!’”: How a classic ballad was rejected by one singer before Journey transformed it into a monster hit