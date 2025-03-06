“What would be totally ridiculous and would grab everyone’s interest? I said, ‘I’m going to make my guitar talk!’”: When Steve Vai was in direct competition with Eddie Van Halen

News
By
published
Steve Vai with David Lee Roth in 1986
Steve Vai with David Lee Roth (Image credit: Getty Images/Ron Galella )

It was rock’s version of the heavyweight championship of the world. In one corner, Van Halen. In the other, the band’s former singer David Lee Roth.

It was 1986, and there was outright hostility between the two camps after Roth quit Van Halen and was replaced by Sammy Hagar.

Van Halen landed the first blow. Their album 5150 was released on 12 March 1986, and was an instant hit.

But Roth had assembled a stellar backing band for his debut solo album Eat ’Em And Smile - drummer Greg Bissonette, bassist Billy Sheehan and guitarist Steve Vai.

Vai was Roth’s most potent weapon - an emerging guitar hero whom Roth felt might beat Eddie at his own game.

And when the first single from Eat ’Em And Smile dropped in June 1986, it was like a bomb going off.

The single was Yankee Rose - and its stunning intro featured Roth and Vai talking to each other, Roth with his voice and Vai with his guitar.

David Lee Roth - Yankee Rose (Official Video) [HD] - YouTube David Lee Roth - Yankee Rose (Official Video) [HD] - YouTube
Watch On

With Yankee Rose, Steve Vai’s status as a guitar hero was sealed.

And as he now tells MusicRadar, his inspiration for that song went all the way back to his childhood.

“It’s funny,” Vai says. “In some ways, it was a reflection on something that my sister Pam said to me as a little boy. She said, ‘One of these days, you are going to make your guitar talk!’

“It kinda stuck, I guess.

“With David Lee Roth, you are always reaching for the absurd – things that live on the cusp of cool and crazy. And I approached that project just like any other situation where I had to take the place of another guitar voice.

“I did that with Frank Zappa’s band. And with Dave’s band, it was Edward [Van Halen]. Whenever you hear Dave’s voice, you immediately hear Edward’s guitar playing.

“My goal was to not sound like what was there before me. Of course, there’s a wheelhouse you play in, but my goal was to always bring something new.

“When I set out to do that Eat ’Em And Smile record, I was an Edward fan, of course. But I knew I didn’t sound like him and wasn’t going to try.

“Instead, I wanted to bring in my own voice. I’m a little quirky, there’s a quirkiness to what I do sometimes. And when you’re hanging out with David Lee Roth, that stuff will come out.

“We were in the studio working together and you have to remember Van Halen were one of the biggest rock bands in the world and Dave had just quit. They were making another record and so was Dave.

"These guys were all trying to do the next big thing. And I was like a colourful fly on the wall watching it all go down and enjoying it very much.

“We wondered how to open the record – what could be interesting, fun and totally ridiculous to grab everyone’s interest. I said ‘I’m going to make my guitar talk!’

“And with that I was able fulfil my sister’s prophecy!”

Categories
Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences. He's interviewed everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handling lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Kratftwerk

“We should use the tools of today’s society to create music – otherwise it is just antique”: How Kraftwerk’s The Model set the prototype for modern pop
Left to right D&#039;Arcy Wretzky (bass), Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), Billy Corgan (lead singer and guitar) and James Iha (guitar) of American rock band Smashing Pumpkins, Amsterdam, Netherlands 1st July 1993

“Probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock ‘n’ roll”: Who could Billy Corgan be talking about?
Harley Benton ST-Modern HH: the budget gear giant&#039;s latest design is a stripped-down, beginner-friendly S-style available in Seafoam Green, Black and Daphne Blue, and as a left-handed model in Seafoam Green

“Strips away all the excess to reveal a pure rock machine”: Harley Benton rolls out the ST-Modern HH – a beginner-friendly dual-humbucker S-style with Tom DeLonge vibes and a sub-$200 price tag
See more latest
Most Popular
Harley Benton ST-Modern HH: the budget gear giant&#039;s latest design is a stripped-down, beginner-friendly S-style available in Seafoam Green, Black and Daphne Blue, and as a left-handed model in Seafoam Green
“Strips away all the excess to reveal a pure rock machine”: Harley Benton rolls out the ST-Modern HH – a beginner-friendly dual-humbucker S-style with Tom DeLonge vibes and a sub-$200 price tag
Kratftwerk
“We should use the tools of today’s society to create music – otherwise it is just antique”: How Kraftwerk’s The Model set the prototype for modern pop
spark
Get 3 months of access to 46 Universal Audio plugins for (almost) nothing with this unmissable Spark deal
Left to right D&#039;Arcy Wretzky (bass), Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), Billy Corgan (lead singer and guitar) and James Iha (guitar) of American rock band Smashing Pumpkins, Amsterdam, Netherlands 1st July 1993
“Probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock ‘n’ roll”: Who could Billy Corgan be talking about?
Gibson Special Acoustics [l-r]: the J-45, L-00 and Hummingbird get the Special treatment, with satin finishes and a stripped-down but pro-quality instrument that&#039;s ready for the stage.
“A package that’s simply perfect for songwriting and rehearsing”: Gibson gives three of its most-iconic acoustic guitars a Special makeover
the 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo composit image
“Headlining Glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this!": Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and the 1975 confirmed as Glastonbury headliners
Music theory for rock and pop musicians
Psst - do you want to learn the essential theory shortcuts that rock and pop musicians actually need? These two books will give you the knowledge you’ve been missing
Gianni Infantino and Coldplay
2026’s USA-hosted World Cup final will have a Super Bowl-style half-time show… and Coldplay’s Chris Martin is in charge
Prince
“Everything about who you believe he is is in this movie. You get to bathe in his genius, and yet you also have to confront his humanity”: The director of Netflix’s cancelled Prince documentary speaks out
Focus music
Is it time to ditch your chilled-out, 'deep focus' playlists? If you want to get down to work, you might need something 'groovier', suggests new research