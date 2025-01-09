“There was a minute in the ‘80s where I was just being a lunatic. I got it into my head that I should think more about music and I cut a demo with Toto”: Rob Lowe says that his wild antics led him to believe that he should consider a career in soft rock

Rob Lowe’s wild ‘80s antics are well documented, but now the actor has made one of his most surprising revelations yet: that he ended up going into the studio with yacht/soft rock titans Toto.

“There was a minute in the ‘80s where I was definitely doing too much Bolivian marching powder and just being a fucking lunatic,” Lowe told his guest Bill Simmons on the SiriusXM’s Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. “And also, coming at the time in a young actor's career where they're too old to play the roles they've been playing, but they're too young to play the roles that will last you the rest of your life, which are really the great ones.”

Fair enough, but it’s a bit of a jump from ‘acting career at a crossroads’ to ‘I know, I’ll go and record with a bunch of crack session musicians’, so what exactly was Lowe thinking?

“I love music so much - as evidenced by this talk and all of that - that I got it into my head that maybe I should think more about music and I cut a demo with Toto,” explains Lowe. Simple as that.

It’s a pretty strong anecdote to have in your back pocket, and Simmons - an executive producer on the recent Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary movie - was suitably impressed.

“This is one of the reasons you're the world's most interesting man,” he told Lowe. “You were partying with the Showtime Lakers as they were winning titles during the Magic Shots scenario. Who weren't you involved with in LA in the 80s?”

“Probably nobody, because I also took having fun very seriously,” replied Lowe.

Certainly more seriously than his music career: we can find no evidence of the demo online and, to the best of our knowledge, it’s never been released. There’s still time, though…