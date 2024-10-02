“The first thing I played for Steven on this piano was this; I played that for him and he said, ‘What is that? What are you going to do with that?’”: John Williams recalls the first time he played the Jaws theme for Spielberg in new documentary
Music by John Williams is coming soon to Disney+
The jury’s out on whether he’s the greatest movie soundtrack composer of all time, but few would dispute that John Williams has written more memorable (and hummable) themes than pretty much anyone else.
From Star Wars and Indiana Jones to Jurassic Park and ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Williams has worked on some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, and his genius is now set to be celebrated in a new documentary, Music by John Williams, on Disney+.
The trailer for the film has just dropped, and features contributions from the likes of George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams, Chris Martin and, of course, Williams himself.
Discussing one of his most iconic compositions, the main theme from Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster, Jaws, Williams says: “The first thing I played for Steven on this piano was this [plays two-note pattern from Jaws Main Title theme]; I played that for him and he said, ‘What is that? What are you going to do with that?’”
Williams would go on to work with Spielberg on almost all of his movies, and the director is happy to acknowledge the impact that his music has had.
“The greatest way to demonstrate how much music affects movies… play it absolutely with no music at all. And then, go back and do the whole scene again, with all the cues, and you’ll recognise the absolute brilliance of John Williams.
Music by John Williams will be available on Disney+ from 1 November.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
“We embarked on a mission to craft the ultimate pedalboards that meet Greg's every need”: Jam Pedals teams up with Greg Koch for Koch Ness Monster signature multi-effects units
"Most people who are real dyed-in-the-wool Gibson people, they'll say behind closed doors, when the internet's not watching, that their favourite pickup is a P-90": Joe Bonamassa introduces new Epiphone signature guitar with the 1955 Les Paul