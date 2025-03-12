“Sonically we approached the songs with instruments that were broken, not mic-ed right, or out of tune”: How Trent Reznor created the Nine Inch Nails masterpiece The Fragile
“You have to question yourself as an artist," he said
In the 1990s, few music artists were as groundbreaking and influential as Trent Reznor.
Reznor created just two Nine Inch Nails albums in that decade, The Downward Spiral and The Fragile, although he did also work on various other projects, including Marilyn Manson’s hit album Antichrist Superstar and the soundtracks to the movies Lost Highway and Natural Born Killers.
In 1999, for the release of The Fragile, Reznor spoke to Kerrang! and explained how he created this double album, inspired by David Bowie and other great artists he cited, including Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, The Beatles, Queen and Pink Floyd.
“I sound like a pretentious ass saying I’m making art,” Reznor said, “but I love a lot of the ’70s records because commerce hadn’t got its claws into music to turn it completely into product at that time.
“The Fragile requires a little effort from the listener, but it has its rewards.
“You have to question yourself as an artist. David Bowie was always reinventing and challenging himself - failing along the way but making important music.
“I always wanted to throw everything out and reinvent, but then the question is: am I throwing out what is good about what I had?
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
“Alan Moulder produced the record with me. We usually had too many ideas. Unfocused.
“Halfway through there were no lyrics at all. It was all just weird soundscapes, like film music. But we wanted an important record, not an esoteric, self-indulgent thing from two guys who’d lost their minds.”
Reznor also made fascinating comparisons between The Fragile and The Downward Spiral - both inn terms of the lyrics and the sound textures.
“The Downward Spiral was a descent,” he said. “Shedding skin, taking a layer off and analysing it, arriving at a point. This one [The Fragile] starts at the bottom.
“Sonically we approached the songs with instruments that were broken, not mic-ed right, or out of tune.
“This isn’t a tough, hard machine like The Downward Spiral. This one is rusted, shot, there’s moss growing up the side of it, clay and paperclips holding it together. Pieces can fall off at any time.
"I tried to make it feel distressed on every level I could think of," Reznor said. "The concept of fragility moulds it all together.”
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“Karl left because they spent millions on these machines but never played one note. They were caught by the technology and it overtook them”: Our lost interview with Kraftwerk’s Wolfgang Flür gives rare insight into the band's internal conflicts
“I think I brought a musicality that Tom wasn’t capable of”: Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell opens up on his productive but sometimes fractious relationship with bandmate Tom Petty