Nirvana’s surviving members catch a global audience off guard as they make an unscheduled appearance at FireAid

FireAid, the star-studded LA live event beamed internationally to raise money for LA fire relief, just wrapped – an incredible six-and-a-half-hours after beginning – and one, entirely unscheduled act in particular has piqued music fan’s attention.

Putting in an unbilled live appearance were the surviving members of Nirvana , Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, who helped close out the Kia Forum rock side of the two-gig show alongside Kim Gordon, St Vincent, and Joan Jett.

The trio took lead vocals on Breed, School and Territorial Pissings respectively.

The impromptu band then proceeded to delight the resident crowd and multi-million online watchers with set-closer All Apologies, this time featuring Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl’s 18-year-old daughter, on lead vocals.

Introduced with a cheeky Beatles nod “Welcome to Slaggers…” from Krist Novoselic, Grohl junior caught the already surprised audience off guard and with Novoselic taking the accordion, St Vincent rejoined the band on bass.

You can catch Nirvana's performance at 3 hours 43 minutes in the video below.

FireAid LA Benefit Concert - YouTube Watch On

It’s not the first time the surviving members of Nirvana have played together post Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994. The trio of Grohl, Novoselic, and Pat Smear recorded Cut Me Some Slack with Paul McCartney in 2012.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And it’s not the first time we’ve seen much of this supplemented line-up either. In 2014 when Nirvana were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band resurrected themselves to perform with St Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and – on that occasion – Lorde.

But after a rapturous welcome and post-gig applause it’s safe to say that this latest reunification has delighted fans and reignited hopes for new material.