“Honestly, he's my best friend. Why wouldn't I wanna hang around with him?”: Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee still meet up and jam “once a week”

News
By published

But guitarist was “disappointed” with the way Rush ended

Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has been opening up about life after Rush and has revealed that he and Geddy Lee still meet up and play “once a week.”

In a new interview with Tom Power on Canada’s CBC Radio One, Lifeson gave an insight into the two men’s relationship: “Geddy’s my best friend. We do so much stuff together. We play tennis together. Often we drink a little too much wine together," he confirmed.

"So I'll go over to his place, and we'll just hang around. Invariably we'll go downstairs into his studio and we'll play and for fun we play some Rush songs - just the two of us, just jamming, really. We've been writing music together for 50 years.

“Honestly, he's my best friend. Why wouldn't I wanna hang around with him? So that's our relationship. And the rumours fly and all of that stuff - of anything, a new album and whatever. But we just really, really enjoy each other's company. I talk to him almost every day and have forever."

Alex Lifeson's unexpected second act after Rush - YouTube Alex Lifeson's unexpected second act after Rush - YouTube
Watch On

Rush effectively ground to a halt in 2015 when drummer Neil Peart quit after their R40 Live Tour. Five years later he died, bringing an end to any remaining possibility the band could reconvene.

Lifeson reflected on how it all ended: “Neil was adamant that he was done. There was a time where he was thinking that maybe we could stretch it a bit, but then he had a problem with his feet and he was done. Ged and I were disappointed. We felt like we had a lot of gas in the tank still.

“We wanted to go to Europe desperately. We had a lot of fans there and we never got there - in the UK especially. So I think Ged and I were very disappointed. I'd say we were, to be honest with you, maybe a little bitter that it ended that way. But what could we do? Neil did it for 40 years. He absolutely had the toughest job in the band. And he felt like if he couldn't play a hundred percent, then he was done."

Since then, Lee and Lifeson haven’t recorded any new music under the Rush name, although both have confirmed that several drummers reached out to them after Peart’s death in the hope they would be carrying on. Instead Lifeson has embarked on a new project, Envy Of None, who recently released their second album, Stygian Wavz.

TOPICS
Categories
Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Eloy Casagrande Slipknot

Watch Eloy Casagrande batter the hell out of Slipknot’s ‘unplayable live’ Gematria (The Killing Name) in new 'drums only' video
Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite

Sabrina Carpenter is set to be the next music star to appear within global video game phenomenon Fortnite
Eloy Casagrande Slipknot

Watch Eloy Casagrande batter the hell out of Slipknot’s ‘unplayable live’ Gematria (The Killing Name) in new 'drums only' video
See more latest
Most Popular
Eloy Casagrande Slipknot
Watch Eloy Casagrande batter the hell out of Slipknot’s ‘unplayable live’ Gematria (The Killing Name) in new 'drums only' video
Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite
Sabrina Carpenter is set to be the next music star to appear within global video game phenomenon Fortnite
Gretsch Limited Edition Streamliner 2025: three limited edition semi-hollow electric guitars are pictured against a bank of studio hardware.
“Exceptional performance, sound, and style at an incredible value.”: Gretsch unveils trio of limited edition Streamliner electrics that offer Bigsby wobble, semi and hollow-bodied rock ’n’ roll mojo for $699
Elton John and Brandi Carlile
“This is about how Little Richard was gay, and then he felt bad about being gay”: Elton John and Brandi Carlile debut new song inspired by a rock 'n' roll legend at one-off London Palladium show
Billie Eilish
“I was like, ‘man - this is the energy’”: Billie Eilish’s mix engineers reveal the star's “favourite part” of her smash hit, Birds Of A Feather
El Estepario
“If I was a fitness influencer I would have two Lambos… Truth is I make a living selling hats and shirts”: El Estepario reveals just how much his drum videos have earned. And it’s not great news
Kiss in 1992
"You wanted the best!": Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons to rock Vegas just two years after the band's 'farewell' tour
Harley Benton ST JAM-ster: The new high-performance S-style from the budget gear giant comes in metallic red and gray finishes with black pickguards and vibrato.
“The ST-JAMster raises the bar on what a beginner guitar can do”: Harley Benton’s new entry-level electric is a stylish S-style with a $140 price tag and onboard effects
Billy Joel
“For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise”: New Billy Joel doc is on the way
Brian May in 1980
"It's a little over-heroic. But it's fun. It's colourful. And there is also a little undercurrent of something deeper in the lyrics”: Brian May reveals the inspiration for one of Queen’s greatest hits