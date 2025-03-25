Heart’s Nancy Wilson told Chappell Roan that she’ll be her "rock and roll auntie if you ever need any advice,” and she also co-wrote and recorded her favourite song

News
By published

"Zeppelin was kind of our influence, and the Beatles and Elton John," says Wilson. “These girls have us and Sheryl Crow and others”

Nancy Wilson and Chappell Roan
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic (Getty Images))

Chappell Roan has been open about how difficult it’s been dealing with the fickle nature of the music business her sudden rise to fame, so having people in her corner who’ve ‘been there and done that’ could be exactly what she needs.

And one person she can rely on, it seems, is Heart’s Nancy Wilson, who recently confirmed that she spent time with Roan and the three members of Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) backstage at a Heart gig in LA.

"We hung out with those guys and really hit it off," Wilson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, adding that she told the assembled company that she would be "your rock and roll auntie if you ever need any advice."

"Zeppelin was kind of our influence, and the Beatles and Elton John," adds Wilson. "There were not so many female artists. These girls have us and Sheryl Crow and others who influence them and encourage them."

Roan has already confirmed that she’s a Heart fan. Performing at last year’s Austin City Limits festival, she covered the band’s 1977 hit Barracuda, calling it “my favourite song”.

Chappell Roan | Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024 | Full Set - YouTube Chappell Roan | Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024 | Full Set - YouTube
Watch On

On the subject of Barracuda, Wilson says that it was written about "a real sleazeball with a satin jacket" who "wanted to make more money out of the sexy chicks in Heart". And sadly, rather than being from a different time, she believes that it’s "even more relevant in the salacious billionaire culture with the grab-them-by-the-pussy mentality."

She does have hope for the future, though: "I think for women in the culture the pendulum will come back again, and there'll be another renaissance in the arts to push back against the oppression of the cranky old rich white guys. I hope I am alive to see that next revolution."

Heart are currently in the midst of a US tour following lead singer Ann Wilson’s recovery from cancer.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Justin Hawkins [left] of the Darkness plays an open G on his offset electric and closes his eyes as he performs onstage; soul-reggae icon Johnny Nash [right] frets a chord on his acoustic and wears a patched denim jacket.

“It was probably the first time I’d ever sort of listened to one and gone, ‘What is that? I want to learn how to do that!’”: How a soul and reggae legend introduced the Darkness' Justin Hawkins to diminished chords

Liam and Noel Gallagher

"This risked giving consumers the misleading impression that platinum tickets were better”: Ticketmaster criticised over Oasis reunion tickets debacle, but this time it's got nothing to do with dynamic pricing
Justin Hawkins [left] of the Darkness plays an open G on his offset electric and closes his eyes as he performs onstage; soul-reggae icon Johnny Nash [right] frets a chord on his acoustic and wears a patched denim jacket.

“It was probably the first time I’d ever sort of listened to one and gone, ‘What is that? I want to learn how to do that!’”: How a soul and reggae legend introduced the Darkness' Justin Hawkins to diminished chords

See more latest
Most Popular
Justin Hawkins [left] of the Darkness plays an open G on his offset electric and closes his eyes as he performs onstage; soul-reggae icon Johnny Nash [right] frets a chord on his acoustic and wears a patched denim jacket.
“It was probably the first time I’d ever sort of listened to one and gone, ‘What is that? I want to learn how to do that!’”: How a soul and reggae legend introduced the Darkness' Justin Hawkins to diminished chords
Liam and Noel Gallagher
"This risked giving consumers the misleading impression that platinum tickets were better”: Ticketmaster criticised over Oasis reunion tickets debacle, but this time it's got nothing to do with dynamic pricing
The Monkees
“He was not an actor, he was a singer-songwriter, and they told him he was going to write and record his own music. And basically, he was not allowed to do that": Micky Dolenz explains Mike Nesmith's "frustration" at being in The Monkees
output
"It's a plugin designed to solve one of the biggest challenges in music production": Output launches AI-powered Co-Producer that listens to your project and chooses samples for you
Seymour Duncan Jazzmaster Silencer Pickups: these aftermarket pickups feature a patent-pending triple-coil design and are drop-in replacements for any standard Jazzmaster pickup.
“Under the cover is a new hum-cancelling technology that preserves that single-coil Jazzmaster tone with no noise”: Seymour Duncan unveils the Jazzmaster Silencer, drop-in pickups to soup up your offset
Steve Stevens
“When I got the call to record with Michael, I was thinking, oh, there’s going to be an entourage, and the monkey’s going to be jumping around…”: How guitarist Steve Stevens recorded Dirty Diana with Michael Jackson
DJ with Apple Music
DJ with Apple Music lets you use your subscription with Serato, Rekordbox, Engine DJ and more, making it “easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time”
Old Blood Noise Endeavors Black Fountain: an oil can delay simulator that comes with heaps of contemporary features – it&#039;s stereo, MIDI-compatible, and has presets.
“Perfect for chorusing, doubling, slapback, and long rhythmic delays alike”: Old Blood Noise Endeavors’ Black Fountain Stereo is an oil can delay emulation pedal packed with modern features
Carl Falk/threads
"Mick and Lindsey together again, what a flawless guitar player": Fleetwood and Buckingham are working on a new record
Lizzo
“Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah”: Lizzo set to pick up her guitar and play ‘godmother of rock 'n’ roll’ Sister Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic