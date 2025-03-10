“Freddie Mercury got me in a half-nelson. I couldn’t move!”: A rock legend’s backstage antics at Live Aid - and his beef with a fellow star

News
By
published

Bowie was “a nice guy”. Elvis Costello, not so much…

Francis Rossi at Live Aid
Francis Rossi at Live Aid (Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Hogan)

13 July 2025 will mark the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, the biggest live music event in history.

It was an event that raised a huge amount of money for famine relief in Africa - and showed how the biggest stars in music could come together for a good cause.

But on that sunny day at Wembley Stadium, it wasn’t all smiles in the backstage enclosure - as Status Quo’s Francis Rossi would reveal.

Quo were chosen as the opening act for Live Aid by organiser Bob Geldof, who felt that Quo’s 1977 hit Rockin’ All Over The World was the perfect start for a show with a global TV audience of two billion.

In a 2019 interview with Classic Rock, guitarist/vocalist Rossi recalled how Geldof had persuaded Quo to perform at Live Aid.

“You’ve got to give Bob Geldof his due,” he said. “He got everybody to do it.

“When he asked us, I said: ‘Look, Bob, we’re not getting along, we’re not rehearsed, we’ll sound like a sack of shit.’ He said: ‘It doesn’t matter a fuck what you sound like, you’re the ones!’

“Subsequently I found out he said the same thing to The Who, to everybody.

“The funny thing was, everybody was jockeying not to open. But when we felt the vibe coming off that audience, I thought: ‘Oh, hang on, I get it!’ It was the most euphoric gig.”

Status Quo - Rockin' All Over The World (Live Aid 1985) - YouTube Status Quo - Rockin' All Over The World (Live Aid 1985) - YouTube
Watch On

Rossi agreed with the consensus that Queen stole the show at Live Aid.

“They were the donkey’s knob that day,” he said. "Everyone said: ‘Jesus, they’re on it.’ But they would be, they’d been out touring.”

Rossi had fond memories of hanging out with Queen singer Freddie Mercury and David Bowie backstage at Live Aid.

“Near the end of the show, I was sitting at a table with Bowie,” he said, “and as Geldof was trying to get everyone up for the big finale the lights went out and the table collapsed!

“I did go back up on stage [for the all-star finale], but I didn’t want to. It was embarrassing. So I stayed as far back as I could.

“I always got on all right with Bowie, though. That mysterious image he had, that was not the man he was. He was just a nice guy.”

Rossi said of Freddie Mercury: “As everyone was decamping out of Live Aid, Freddie bent me over a desk, in a half-nelson, held me down and I couldn’t move. Fuck, he was strong!”

But there was one star at that show that Rossi didn’t get on with.

“I remember getting the hump with Declan – Elvis Costello,” he recalled.

“I said: ‘Alright?’ And he looked at me like: ‘I can’t talk to you, I’m a proper musician.’

“Get over it, son. I’m over it. You’re up your own bottom, aren’t you?”

TOPICS
Categories
Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott
Guitars Editor

Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Dolly Parton

“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song”: Dolly Parton’s new song is a tribute to her late husband
Doechii and Lauryn Hill

“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”: Doechii describes joining Lauryn Hill on stage in Miami as “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me”
vessels

"It's been in the real world and put back into the computer... that's the magical ingredient": Tired of bland and lifeless synth plugins? Try this Aphex Twin-inspired sample instrument based on re-amped hardware synth recordings
See more latest
Most Popular
vessels
"It's been in the real world and put back into the computer... that's the magical ingredient": Tired of bland and lifeless synth plugins? Try this Aphex Twin-inspired sample instrument based on re-amped hardware synth recordings
Dolly Parton
“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song”: Dolly Parton’s new song is a tribute to her late husband
Doechii and Lauryn Hill
“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”: Doechii describes joining Lauryn Hill on stage in Miami as “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me”
Olly Pearson
“I remember him dancing to Girls, Girls, Girls by Mötley Crüe when we were at soft play": 11-year-old guitarist plays AC/DC, Van Halen and Queen to wow the judges on Britain's Got Talent
Harry Styles
Sony Music says it has removed over 75,000 deepfake tracks from streaming platforms, which include voice models of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Queen
Jack White of The Dead Weather performs, playing drums, on day seven of New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival on May 2, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana
“I didn’t care about the guitar. I wanted to be a drummer my whole life. That was all I cared about”: Jack White tells Oxford Union he didn’t care about the guitar but needed to play it to achieve "validity"
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris goes country for his first step back behind the mic in a decade
Lzzy Hale and Arejay Hale on stage in 2009
“You don’t stop the show for any reason - not even when you don’t have a drummer onstage because he's locked outside the building!”: Halestorm star Lzzy Hale tells her funniest gig story
Bruce Dickinson
“I said, ‘I do not want to go out and be a sad parody of myself’”: How Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson faced up to his greatest challenge
Brent Hinds in 2005
“White whale! Holy Grail!”: How the epic tale of Moby-Dick inspired Mastodon’s greatest album