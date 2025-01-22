"Fans will know it from the cover of his debut solo album": Jeff Beck’s famous Les Paul sells for more than £1m!
The guitar is seen on the cover of a classic ’70s album
One of Jeff Beck’s most famous guitars has been sold for £1,068,500 at auction.
The 1954 'Oxblood' Gibson Les Paul was pictured on the cover of Beck’s classic 1975 album Blow By Blow.
The guitar had a pre-auction estimate of £300,000 - £500,000.
A representative of auctioneers Christie’s stated: "Originally it was not an Oxblood. It was a Gold Top.
"Fans will know it from the cover of his debut solo album Blow By Blow, released in 1975, recorded with George Martin.
“He [Beck] used it for the encore at the end of David Bowie's final performance as Ziggy Stardust in July 1973.”
Blow By Blow was the first album credited to Beck as a solo artist and includes one of his most celebrated tracks - Cause We've Ended as Lovers, written by Stevie Wonder.
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
