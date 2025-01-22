"Fans will know it from the cover of his debut solo album": Jeff Beck’s famous Les Paul sells for more than £1m!

One of Jeff Beck’s most famous guitars has been sold for £1,068,500 at auction.

The 1954 'Oxblood' Gibson Les Paul was pictured on the cover of Beck’s classic 1975 album Blow By Blow.

The guitar had a pre-auction estimate of £300,000 - £500,000.

A representative of auctioneers Christie’s stated: "Originally it was not an Oxblood. It was a Gold Top.

"Fans will know it from the cover of his debut solo album Blow By Blow, released in 1975, recorded with George Martin.

“He [Beck] used it for the encore at the end of David Bowie's final performance as Ziggy Stardust in July 1973.”

Blow By Blow was the first album credited to Beck as a solo artist and includes one of his most celebrated tracks - Cause We've Ended as Lovers, written by Stevie Wonder.