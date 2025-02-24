Mankind is about to broadcast the first ever music from the moon. Any guesses as to which band has really made the grade?

Incredibly – considering humans first set foot there over 55 years ago – there’s yet to have been a single music broadcast from the moon back to Earth… What (not) on Earth have we been playing at?

Yes, rather than heading from the Earth to the moon, to keep the sitting-in-a-tin-can occupants of a lunar orbiter from going crazy, we’re about to get our first tune heading back the other way.

Don’t get too excited, though. We haven’t discovered alien life willing and able to bang out Bowie’s Space Oddity just yet, but rather are about to deliver a communication data centre to the lunar service as part of the first steps to establishing a more permanent connection with our rocky neighbour.

This is Major Tom to Ground Control…

The hardware comes courtesy of Lonestar Data Holdings whose Lunar Data Centre – named Freedom – has successfully completed testing and integration into Intuitive Machines' IM-2 mission lander – named Athena.

The unit has been mounted on a SpaceX rocket to the moon with a potential launch window opening as soon as 26 February 2025 with a date for landing and that first transmission live from the moon’s surface as yet to be confirmed.

And given that this is a purely commercial exercise with Lonestar Data Holdings holding the mission’s reins it’s fallen to their genius engineers to pick the first ever track to be played from the lunar surface…

So which track will make lunar broadcast history?… Any guesses?

Moonage Daydream?

Nope

Moon River?

Nope

Blue Moon? Walking On The Moon?

Nope.

Fly Me To The Moon? Harvest Moon? Moondance? Bad Moon Rising? Bark at the Moon?

Nope.

Gah! Moonlight Shadow?

Nope.

Er… NotClouds Across The Moon?!…

No, the powers that be at Lonestar Data Holdings have – after contemplating the entire musical output of humanity and every piece of music ever created – plumped for [drum roll] Children of the Sky by Imagine Dragons.

Yes. The song best known as the theme from the Xbox videogame, Starfield.

Imagine Dragons - Children of the Sky (a Starfield song) [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

Congrats to them and producer/composer Inon Zur who we caught up with to talk all things soundtrack and Starfield here.

Not Moonlight Serenade then?…

OK. We’ll stop now.