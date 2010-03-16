Video: Airbourne Visit Roadrunner America Offices

Here´s a rather amusing and completely bizarre video of Aussie rockers Airbourne dropping by the Roadrunner offices in the US.

It will probably make a lot more sense if you first watch the video of their new single, ‘No Way But The Hard Way´ (

check that out here

) , in which they drop by the office of ‘Dinosaur Records´ and completely destroy the crap out of it. Thereby giving them some sort of ‘emotional closure´ following Capitol Records foolish decision to drop them some time back.

Needless to say, they're much happier with Roadrunner and their visit to that office seems to have been a little more peaceful…

What Really Happens When Airbourne Visit The Office