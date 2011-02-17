TG212: Blues Rock – From Brit Boom To Bonamassa

Total Guitar issue 212 is now available on newsstands and it's a blues-rock special featuring the greats of the genre Clapton, Green and Taylor as well as a huge feature on Joe Bonamassa.

In the mag

Blues Rock: From Brit Boom To Bonamassa

From the 60s blues boom in Blighty to its many guises across the world today, TG celebrates the evolution of blues rock.

John Mayall's Bluesbreakers

A look at the great British blues explosion and Mayall's holy trinity of lead guitarists: Eric Clapton, Peter Green and Mick Taylor.

Joe Bonamassa

On carrying the blues rock torch and his new album, 'Dust Bowl'.

Paul Kossoff

An in-depth profile of the Free guitarist and unsung hero of British blues rock.

Alexi Laiho

How Randy Rhoads, ESP guitars and punk rock came to shape Children Of Bodom's new album

My Passion

On the making of their second album 'Inside This Machine' and their fusion of metal, punk and electro pop.

Learn to play!

Led Zeppelin 'Whole Lotta Love', John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers 'Hide Away', Pantera 'Cemetery Gates', My Chemical Romance 'Na Na Na' (video riff), Kansas 'Carry On My Wayward Son', Bombay Bicycle Club 'Ivy & Gold' (strum along) and five Sum 41 riffs.

Rocked & Rated

This month's gear section features our NAMM 2011 report, as well as reviews of the Fender Blacktop series, Peavey Powerslide, Taylor GS Mini, Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal, T-Rex ToneBug Phaser and Electro-Harmonix Neo Clone.

On the site

Win a Yamaha APX1000 electro-acoustic!

Enter for your chance to bag this baby in a choice of four finishes.