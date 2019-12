Here's a few pictures of the reissue of Rat's legendary 85 White Face distortion pedal.

These USA-made stomp boxes were renowned for their tone and reliability and Rat's remained completely faithful to the original pedal's production standards, hence the rather no-frills paint job and design. There's only going to be 2000 of these, so keep your eyes peeled.

Rat 85 white face distortion pedal reissue

Rat 85 white face distortion pedal reissue above

Rat 85 white face distortion pedal reissue inputs/outputs

