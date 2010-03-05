Check Out The Lubrikit Guitar Syringe From Planet Waves

May we introduce you to the Lubrikit Friction Remover from Planet Waves,

or ‘guitar skag´ as it´s being referred to around the TG office.



This kit - which looks like a DIY dentistry set - enables players to lube-up their instruments where the strings rub at the bridge and nut of the guitar.



This means that the instrument will stay in tune for longer and tune more accurately in the first place (good news for those with tremolos).



The reduced wear will also help the bridge and nut stay in better shape and last longer.



The Lubrikit Friction Remover is available now and will cost around £10.







(Click here to enlarge)





